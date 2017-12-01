Society's Child
London's mayor calls for gender-neutral toilets -- rational people balk at the idea
RT
Tue, 28 Nov 2017 22:20 UTC
The mayor included calls for gender-neutral toilets in his new London Plan, a document due to be published this week.
He said the toilets would reflect London's diverse society and reassure people they will have the facilities they need when strolling around the capital.
"I have vowed to be a mayor for all Londoners so I am determined to ensure that everyone has the ability to enjoy our great city to its fullest," he said according to the Guardian. "Toilets are a vital public service and can help to shape the experience of the capital for those who live here and for those visiting.
"We need a range of toilets that reflect the incredible diversity of this city - giving people the confidence to move around London with dignity."
Not everyone backs gender-neutral toilets. An Oxford University college voted down a motion calling for unisex bathrooms to be installed.
The motion at the elitist Somerville College, which boasts Margaret Thatcher as one its alumni, was defeated by 31 votes to 29 amid concerns people would feel uncomfortable sharing the lavatories with the opposite sex.
One student said the proposal for unisex bathrooms was "overlooking the practicalities, just for the point that we want to make non-binary people feel more accepted.
"There will be a lot of girls that feel uncomfortable with men being able to come into the toilet," they added, according to the Telegraph.
Another one said: "Many women have had experiences of harassment and would feel uncomfortable with this, probably a higher percentage of people than those who want a gender neutral toilet. [The] harassment issue would affect more people."
Reader Comments
One of the bars in town which is on a boat has shared toilets... never thought anything of it. It's a place you go in... do your business and then walk out off.
Not sure why there is anarchy about it.
I heard that toilets used to be shared way back in the day and the reason they were split into male/female was to keep the female away from the male as at that time, women were seen as lesser beings... not equal to men.
[Link]
Reading further on
Not sure why there is anarchy about it.
I heard that toilets used to be shared way back in the day and the reason they were split into male/female was to keep the female away from the male as at that time, women were seen as lesser beings... not equal to men.
[Link]
Nonetheless, American culture didn’t abandon the separate spheres ideology, and most moves by women outside the domestic sphere were viewed with suspicion and concern. By the middle of the century, scientists set their sights on reaffirming the ideology by undertaking research to prove that the female body was inherently weaker than the male body .
Armed with such “scientific” facts (now understood as merely bolstering political views against the emergent women’s rights movement), legislators and other policymakers began enacting laws aimed at protecting “weaker” women in the workplace. Examples included laws that limited women’s work hours, laws that required a rest period for women during the work day or seats at their work stations, and laws that prohibited women from taking certain jobs and assignments considered dangerous.
Midcentury regulators also adopted architectural solutions to “protect” women who ventured outside the home.
Reading further on
Understanding that “inherently weaker” women could not be forced back into the home, legislators opted instead to create a protective, home-like haven in the workplace for women by requiring separate restrooms, along with separate dressing rooms and resting rooms for women.
Thus the historical justifications for the first laws in the United States requiring that public restrooms be sex-separated were not based on some notion that men’s and women’s restrooms were “separate but equal” – a gender-neutral policy that simply reflected anatomical differences.
Rather, these laws were adopted as a way to further early 19th century moral ideology that dictated the appropriate role and place for women in society.
Surely the men will have to pee, sitting (yuck).
Things would not be equal, otherwise.
Honest stand-up peeing will have to be suppressed.
Things would not be equal, otherwise.
Honest stand-up peeing will have to be suppressed.
Welcome to the Tea Rooms, ladies, now you too can be put off from ever visiting a public lav again in your life, 'cause there are two guys with great big droopy moustaches going at each other in the stalls. LOL.
Highland Fleet Lute But, butt, how did she grow a moustache?
How's that for gender neutral.