Triskaidekaphobia is the irrational fear of the number 13. Friggatriskaidekaphobia is fear of Friday the 13th, specifically. In honor of this momentous occasion, we at The Health and Wellness Show will be exploring superstitions and strange beliefs, including ghosts, fairies and other types of magical thinking, from all over the world. Superstitious beliefs have a long, yet cloudy, history. Why did they originate and what purpose do they serve? Are humans hardwired for such senseless behaviors or is it all just programming? Grab your lucky rabbit's foot, throw some salt over your shoulder and knock on wood as you tune in to this week's show!And stay tuned at the end of the show for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be food fermentation and preservation for pets.01:26:56