"The unexamined life isn't worth living."

How do people see me differently than I see myself?

What/whom did I make better today?

Am I being true to my values?

If I achieved all of my goals, how would I feel? What can I do to feel that way as I work to achieve them?

What haven't I taken the time to learn about?

In what areas of my life am I settling?

What do I want my life to be like in five years?

What would I do if I wasn't scared?

Who has qualities that I aspire to develop?

What problem are we solving?

What's stopping me from doing the things that I should be doing?

Will you be my mentor?

What's the most important lesson I've learned so far in life? Am I living that lesson?

