© KCNA / Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country's nuclear weapons "a powerful deterrent" from US "nuclear threats" for itself and the whole world. The statement came as President Trump once again dismissed the idea of talks with Pyongyang."The nuclear weapons of the DPRK are a precious fruition borne by its people's bloody struggle for defending the destiny and sovereignty of the country from the protracted nuclear threats of the U.S. imperialists. And they are a powerful deterrent firmly safeguarding the peace and security in the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia," Kim Jong-un said at a Central Committee session on Saturday, as cited by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Pyongyang refuses to give up its nuclear program, despite punitive sanctions imposed by the UN, the latest round of which follows North Korea's sixth nuclear test in early September. The sanctions are "last-ditch efforts to completely stifle the sovereignty and the rights to existence and development" of North Korea, according to Kim, who said the country should keep "simultaneously pushing forward the economic construction and the building of nuclear force."He went on to say that "only one thing will work," but did not elaborate.Trump's statements came just a week after he said that US State Secretary Rex Tillerson was "wasting his time trying to negotiate with 'Little Rocket Man,'" referring to Kim Jong-un.The US and North Korean leaders have been trading barbs and threats for some time now. Trump has been called an "old psychopath" and "war thirsty" by North Korean state media, and the US has been threatened to be reduced to "ashes and darkness," among other saber-rattling statements. The US president reiterated that Washington would "totally destroy" North Korea if attacked, and 'Little Rocket Man,' as he often calls Kim, "won't be around much longer."Russia and China have proposed a 'double-freeze' initiative to cool down the crisis. The joint proposal includes the North ceasing nuclear tests and missile launches, while the US and South Korea halt joint military maneuvers in the region. The initiative has been rejected by Washington. In one of the latest moves, the US sent an aircraft carrier along with a guided-missile cruiser and a nuclear-powered submarine to the region to hold joint military exercises with South Korea.