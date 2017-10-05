© Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters



Congress will not share the ads publicly

Facebook, Google and Twitter need to tell Americans what they will do to make sure ads paid for by "foreign entities" like Russia are labeled as such, the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said ahead of a public hearing with the social media giants.Americans need to know whether a source of an ad on social media is a foreign entity,, Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia), ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said at a news conference Wednesday.Warner and committee chairman Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) told reporters about progress in their months-long investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the US election.The social media giants did not take the threat of "the Russians' use of social media platforms seriously,", Warner told reporters, as the three firms are preparing to testify before the committee on November 1.This week, Facebook announced it is, adding over 1,000 people to its ad review staff after claiming it found paid postings on "divisive" social issues that "appeared" to stem from a "Russian entity."Earlier, the company had delivered to Congress some 3,000 ads which it assessed were "likely" run from Russia."If you look solely at the social media advertising that we have seen,," Burr said, somewhat contradicting the US intelligence community's assessment that Moscow tried to help President Donald Trump get elected."It seems that the overall theme of the Russian involvement in the US election was to create chaos at every level," Burr added., the senator said. Citing "people familiar with the investigation," however, the Washington Post said on Tuesday that one ad featured a picture of a black woman firing a rifle. Other ads had "harsh language and imagery about illegal immigrants" and "highlighted civil rights groups such as Black Lives Matter," according to the Post.On Wednesday, Facebook took out a full-page ad in the New York Times and the Washington Post, vowing to "fight any attempt to interfere with elections or civic engagement." Strengthening its ad policies and expanding partnerships with election commissions are some of the "immediate" actions that the company says it's taking."Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don't like," Facebook's head Mark Zuckerberg said last week, after his company was criticized by both the president and his critics."Campaigns spent hundreds of millions advertising online to get their messages out even further.," Zuckerberg added, referring to the 3,000 ads which the company says "appear" to be linked to Russia.This week, Facebook added that 56 percent of the alleged "Russian" ads were displayed after the November 8, 2016 election. The company also estimated that overall they were seen by 10 million people in the US, which has some 200 million legal voters.Moscow has repeatedly denied any interference in the US election.