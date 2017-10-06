Feminist artist and writer Ulla Lundegård can not understand why it is so outrageous that Muslim men bring several wives when they come to Sweden.

It may even be that they live a much more interesting life than many Swedish couples do after thirty years of being married, she writes in Expressen.

Ulla Lundegård's article is a comment to the upset voices that were raised after it became known that Nacka municipality is buying three homes in Saltsjöbaden for an entire SEK 14 million to a Muslim man with three wives.

"Why do we place so much emphasis on the fact that this man has three wives? And why are we talking with disgust that the municipality has to get apartments for all of these? They also have the right to housing, right?" asks the 65-year-old feminist.

She states that we must not let our "prejudices and established tradition-bound norms" stand in the way of how enriching it may actually be for a Muslim man to have a whole set of wives.

"The children have three mothers with different qualities and ages that can help out when needed. They can even share their love for the man and live in the same house! It's more than any of us can imagine."