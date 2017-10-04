© Newsweek



and described the story about friction between him and President Donald Trump as "erroneous" and "petty nonsense.""The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of State because I have never considered leaving," Tillerson said Wednesday morning, addressing the press at the State Department afteronly to be talked out of it by Vice President Mike Pence.The NBC story was "fake news" and was "totally refuted" by Tillerson and Pence, Trump tweeted shortly after the State Department press event, calling for the network to apologize "to America.""I am new to Washington. There are some that try to sow division, to tear people apart. I will not operate that way," the secretary of state said.Asked if he would confirm or deny the claim that he called Trump a "moron" following a tense meeting with national security officials this summer, Tillerson said he did not want to engage with "that kind of petty nonsense."NBC cited three anonymous officials to say that tensions between Trump and Tillerson came to a head around the time of Trump's speech to the Boy Scouts of America in July.Just prior to Tillerson's press appearance, Trump tweeted that NBC was "more dishonest than even CNN" and "a disgrace to good reporting."