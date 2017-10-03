© The Unz Review

"...a passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Sympathy for the favorite nation, facilitating the illusion of an imaginary common interest in cases where no real common interest exists, and infusing into one the enmities of the other, betrays the former into a participation in the quarrels and wars of the latter without adequate inducement or justification..."

who openly work to push U.S. foreign policy in a pro-Israel direction."

"Anyone that does [that] has to be treated with economic consequences. We have to hit them in the pocketbook. Don't ever, ever be embarrassed about using Jewish power. Jewish power, whether it be intellectual, academic, economic, political- in the interest of justice is the right thing to do."

"The War Party may have gotten its war. But it has also gotten something it did not bargain for. Its membership lists and associations have been exposed and its motives challenged. In a rare moment in U.S. journalism, Tim Russert put this question directly to Richard Perle: 'Can you assure American viewers ... that we're in this situation against Saddam Hussein and his removal for American security interests? And what would be the link in terms of Israel?'



Suddenly, the Israeli connection is on the table, and the War Party is not amused. Finding themselves in an unanticipated firefight, our neoconservative friends are doing what comes naturally, seeking student deferments from political combat by claiming the status of a persecuted minority group. People who claim to be writing the foreign policy of the world superpower, one would think, would be a little more manly in the schoolyard of politics. Not so.



Former Wall Street Journal editor Max Boot kicked off the campaign. When these 'Buchananites toss around neoconservative-and cite names like Wolfowitz and Cohen-it sometimes sounds as if what they really mean is 'Jewish conservative.' Yet Boot readily concedes that a passionate attachment to Israel is a 'key tenet of neoconservatism.' He also claims that the National Security Strategy of President Bush 'sounds as if it could have come straight out from the pages of Commentary magazine, the neocon bible.' (For the uninitiated, Commentary, the bible in which Boot seeks divine guidance, is the monthly of the American Jewish Committee.)"

"In 1996, ten years after the agreement that concluded the [Jonathan] Pollard [Israeli spying] affair, the Pentagon's Defense Investigative Service warned defense contractors that Israel had 'espionage intentions and capabilities' here and was aggressively trying to steal military and intelligence secrets. It also cited a security threat posed by individuals who have 'strong ethnic ties' to Israel, stating that 'Placing Israeli nationals in key industries is a technique utilized with great success.'"

Shouldn't that "Jewish" reality be on the table for consideration when one is discussing the issue of war versus peace in America?