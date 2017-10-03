Society's Child
The Dollar is Going to Zero
Egon von Greyerz
Tue, 03 Oct 2017
Today everything must be dumbed down to the lowest common denominator of readers or viewers. For a paper to sell or a television station to receive advertising revenue, any news must be superficial and short. Most content must have an entertainment or gossip value. Same with television. All serious matters are either left out or covered very briefly. We are now in the age of instant gratification. Viewers' interest can only be kept by short superficial language, lots of big images and constant change of focus. On television, no camera position must remain on one subject for more than a few seconds because people's attention span only lasts for a brief moment.
The Age of Misinformation and Ignorance
This has led to most people either becoming ignorant or misinformed. The political correctness contributes to the misinformation since, to a great extent, minorities determine what is politically correct. The French lawyer and politician, instrumental in the French Revolution was well aware of this:
The beauty of not educating people is that it is much easier for the politicians and powers that be to use propaganda and to manipulate them. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial system. We have in the last 100 years, since the Fed was created, experienced the worst possible destruction of money without anyone being aware. For most people, this has involved a destruction of savings and pensions and a massive accumulation of debt, both individual and government. For the creators of this system, the beauty is that it has been done so elegantly that very few people are aware.
Keynes Was Not Always Wrong
No One is Interested in the Truth
John Williams Shadow Government Statistics helps us to find the truth. Just look at his real inflation calculation since 1981. Real inflation has been well above the official figures since the early 1980s.
Gold Reveals the Truth
Throughout history, gold has been an excellent indicator of real purchasing power. A good suit for a man for example cost 1 ounce of gold 2,000 years ago and costs the same today. The reason gold tells the truth is that, as opposed to paper money, it can't be printed. Gold is also a store of value. That is certainly not the case with paper money which is just a liability since it is only based on debt. The qualities of gold are also proven in its longevity since it is the only money that has survived throughout history.
Just look at what has happened to all the major currencies since the Fed was created. In the chart below, gold represents stable purchasing power with the straight line at 100. We can see how the Mark first collapsed in the early 1920s due to war debts and unlimited money printing. The UK and Japan followed as they abandoned the gold standard. And then we have the spectacular fall of the dollar form 1971 when Nixon gave up the gold backing.
Dollar and Other Currencies Are Approaching Zero Value
The US is now on the verge of economic, political and military collapse. Based on history, most countries in that situation will start a war. Let us hope that this does not involve a major nuclear conflict, the consequences of which will be disastrous for the world.
Hyperinflation is Inevitable
What is guaranteed is that the final stages will involve massive money printing leading to hyperinflation. This is the only remedy left to a bankrupt nation which has not had a real budget surplus for soon 60 years. Very few have experienced hyperinflation but the ones who have know that it happens a lot quicker than we realise.
If we look at the Weimar Republic in Germany in the early 1920s, we can see how quickly it goes. The chart below shows hyperinflation measured through the gold price. From early 1919 to early 1920 gold in Marks went up "only" 10x. Then it went up another 10x to the middle of 1921. And then gold really took off or more correctly money printing went wild. So from mid 1922 gold went from 10,000 Marks in 1922 to 100 trillion in 1923.
Gold is Insurance Against a Rotten World
I get comments from some people who are concerned that the gold price is not going up fast enough.For people who are not speculators or short term investors, gold is bought for the very important purpose of wealth preservation. Gold is owned for insurance against a rotten world, financially and economically. When we buy insurance, it is not because we want the risks we are protecting against to happen as soon as possible. When we buy fire insurance, we know we need to have it before the fire. But once we have it, we are not hoping for the fire to start straight away. But if it happens it is good to have.
Gold is really the best insurance that anyone can own because it has an intrinsic value and it appreciates over time against paper money. If and when gold reaches $100 trillion like with the Mark in 1923, the world will have massive problems. So it is not really something to look forward to. But what we do know is that, at that point, our capital is protected as most assets, including stocks, bonds and property, will collapse in real terms.
The coming hyperinflation might not be as high as in the Weimar Republic. But even if gold just goes up to the inflation adjusted level since the1980 high, it would today be $15,500.
