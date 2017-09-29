Speaking from the Indiana State Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon, President Trump officially rolled out his plan to overhaul the American tax system and urged voters to call their congressmen in support.
"If you demand it, the politicians will listen. They will answer and they will act," he continued. "Tax reform has not historically been a partisan issue and it doesn't have to be a partisan issue today."
President Trump also went after Indiana's Democrat Senator Joe Donnelly, who was invited to attend the speech along with North Dakota Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp. Donnelly rode from Washington D.C. to Indiana on Air Force One Wednesday with the President ahead of the announcement.
"If Joe Donnelly doesn't approve it [tax reform] we will come here -- we will campaign against him like you wouldn't believe," Trump said.
During his remarks, the President reiterated details about the plan released by the White House Tuesday morning. Just before the President took the stage, the White House released the full tax reform plan. Below is a one page version -- you can read the complete framework here.
