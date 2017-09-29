SOTT Radio
Montreal bike cops arrest one of America's most wanted drug smugglers
Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
Tue, 29 Aug 2017 19:37 UTC
New York Post
Tue, 29 Aug 2017 19:37 UTC
Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, 35, was collared by officers who suspected him and another man of possessing drugs during an encounter on a bike path patrol in Montreal's Saint-Laurent section on Wednesday. Sychanta tried to run, but was captured after a brief chase, CBC News reports.
Sychanta, a native of Laos who had been on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement list of its 10 most wanted criminals, gave the officer fake US identification, but his true identity was revealed back at a police station, where he was fingerprinted.
Sychanta - whose last name is also spelled Sychantha, CBC News reports - had been sought by authorities after evading capture following his 2005 indictment in the Eastern District of Michigan for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His last known location was Lakeshore, Canada, according to his most-wanted poster that now lists him as arrested.
"Following this indictment, Sychantha evaded capture and continued to supervise a drug smuggling organization based in the Windsor, Canada area," the wanted poster reads. "In 2013, Sychantha's continued illicit activity led to a second indictment in the Eastern District of Michigan for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance."
Sychanta allegedly operated a drug-smuggling ring that brought millions of ecstasy pills and hundreds of pounds of marijuana into New York, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Georgia, CBC News reports.
Sychanta has a "history of violence" and has allegedly made threats against Homeland Security Investigation special agents and other law enforcement officials, according to ICE officials. Prior to his arrest, Sychanta was thought to be hiding somewhere in the United States, Canada, Mexico or Asia and was considered armed and dangerous.
He appeared in a Montreal court Thursday and was charged with drug possession, obstructing the work of a police officer and using a forged document. Sychanta has since been transferred into the custody of Ontario Provincial Police and may be extradited to the United States.
Reader Comments
LindaMay · 2017-08-29T20:09:27Z
Bike bikes, not motorbikes.
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
- Winston Churchill
Recent Comments
Mais uma noticia sobre a Venezuela oriunda da BBC... essa midia escrota passa imagens distorcidas e fatos ocorridos sem passado, com o enredo...
Uhg! Who is she going to blame next....the butcher, the baker and the candle stick maker? You know, for someone who boo hoo'ed that she lost due...
Wow. Our government acting to protect us? Trump now has one plus against all those negatives he's racked up so far. R.C.
And this coming from a guy who graduated high school (probably via his B-Ball skills overriding concerns of real teachers; e.g., an 'assist' pun...
Don't bother going out to meet real people and breath some fresh air.
Stay home!
Bask in the relative safety of a locked front door and the reassuring rhythmic light patterns of your favorite TV show.
Angry? Demonstrating is too dangerous.
Hungry? Food is too dangerous.
Tired of work? Finding a new job is too dangerous.
Want to prepare for Christmas? Shopping is way too dangerous!
Do we really want to believe this crap? It's life! Danger is a part of it! Be willing to face it! It's probably not as bad as the news shows make it out to be.