WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

A man had to forcibly remove a shark from his stomach with a knife after it latched onto him while he was swimming off the coast of Marthon, Florida.His friends immediately come to his assistance, deciding to cut into the shark with a knife and 'bleed it out' until it lets go.Blood spurts everywhere as they stab the shark and try to get it to let go over Mr Maccarty.Mr Maccarty, who is fine, was out in the water retrieving lobsters earlier this month when the incident occurred.He said: 'I struggled to get back to the boat. It [the shark] hit me hard. It knocked the breath out of me so I had to get up for air but I felt the shark biting and trying to tear me open. I thought I would drown.'He added: 'I had to get to the boat with no hands to swim with. It was a struggle and it wore me out. I eventually got there. The video tells the rest.'In the video the shark eventually lets go of Mr Maccarty, its guts spilling into the boat.