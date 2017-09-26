"Those pharmaceutical companies have made billions of dollars off the deaths of our children and our loved one." - Delaware County Councilman David White
Big Pharma companies have a significant presence in the suburban counties surrounding Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, being neighbors doesn't matter, since Delaware County, the SE Pennsylvania county constituting some of Philadelphia's western suburbs, filed a lawsuit on September 21, 2017 against eleven pharmaceutical companies regarding the overwhelming opioid epidemic and problem.
The reason for the lawsuit is the amount of money Delaware County had, and has, to pay for all types of services rendered and other expenses due to opioid drug abuses.
Delaware County, represented by Attorney Robert J. Mongeluzzi of Saltz Mongeluzzi & Barrett, a Philadelphia law firm, filed a civil suit against pharmaceutical companies and the medical doctors who advised the companies regarding misinformation provided by the drug makers to physicians and others.
Attorney Mongeluzzi said the lawsuit will show Big Pharma funded false companies which "Created disinformation to hoodwink and convince doctors that opioids weren't addictive." Rumblings of "tobacco science" there?
According to Mongeluzzi, 20 percent of all doctors' visits in 2014 resulted with an opioid prescription! What was the incentive behind that type of pill-pushing?
In another Philadelphia suburb, Bensalem, Bucks County, Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo and township leaders are working on filing a huge civil lawsuit against four Pharma companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma.
According to the attorney who will be filing Bensalem's lawsuit, Greg Heller as pro bono counsel, "Nuisance, fraud negligence, in some situations, breach of contract," apparently will be some of the charges filed. Fraud seems to be a prominent 'attribute' mentioned by those who complain about Pharma tactics regarding pill-pushing. [CJF emphasis]
Mayor DiGirolamo says, "These distributors and drug makers have to take an obligation and understand what's happening and get a handle on it."
It will be extremely efficacious legally when some lawsuit can get that legal point "embedded in case law" and have it applied at law regarding the overly-powerful, "money talks" Big Pharma strangleholds on the CDC, FDA and public health agencies due to their lobbying techniques but, more so, with their fraudulent, self-produced-funded-often-fraudulent-and-pseudoscientific "consensus science" research, plus their ever-present sham medical journals they own, produce and publish. Let's not forget Big Pharma's media presence, advertising and political leverage.
After all, the U.S. Congress seemingly has been in Pharma's back pocket ever since Congress gave vaccine makers a "get out of jail free" card in 1986 with the infamous National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34).
Ever since then, vaccine makers have gone 'hog wild' with manufacturing vaccines for anything and everything-regardless. However, those toxic jabs have been 'championed' by U.S. health agencies (CDC/FDA) to the point of supersaturation of vaccines and misinformation about them.
If Delaware County and Bensalem are suing Pharma because of misinformation provided by the drug makers to physicians and others that resulted in the opioid crises, what's to say that similar malfeasance has not occurred with vaccine biologicals?
Not only should Big Pharma vaccine makers be sued, but the U.S. CDC and FDA should be included for not performing proper oversight of the drug/vaccine licensure processes by accepting and/or creating fraudulent information that was disseminated globally to other nation states health agencies, including the World Health Organization.
During the discovery process for every class-action lawsuit filed against pharmaceuticals and their makers, interesting documents surfaced proving hanky-panky science and surprises even CDC/FDA may not have known.
Regarding a lawsuit against CDC/FDA, plaintiffs and their lawyers can prove from the public record the abuse committed by government agencies by not properly safeguarding and disseminating correct vaccine science information as far back as 1999 with
- the Verstraeten study implicating the MMR vaccine in autism, which led to the famous Simpsonwood Conference of June 2000 when 52 specially-invited pharma and WHO executives pow-wowed with CDC/FDA to agree to rework the data to prove NO ethylmercury (Thimerosal) association, which Dr. Verstraeten eventually did, was published and disseminated by the CDC/FDA globally. (Source) and (Source)
- The Poul Thorsen fraudulent autism studies, which the CDC promotes as the primary studies indicating no ASD and MMR vaccine connection, need to be retracted as Thorsen is wanted by the CDC for fraud and other counts, which I am in the process of writing another article about the movement to get Thorsen extradited back to the USA to face the indictment. (Source: Reuters)
- The August 2010 false vaccine efficacy qui tam lawsuit filed in Philadelphia Federal Court by two former Merck & Company employees alleging Merck for almost ten years falsified the efficacy rate of the Mumps active in its MMR vaccine at 95%, whereas Merck allegedly added some rabbit blood magic to the efficacy tests to 'prove' efficacy! S. v Merck & Co.
- CDC epidemiologist whistleblower William Thompson, PhD, who produced thousands of documents for U.S. Congressman Bill Posey regarding the unbelievable scientific fraud the CDC committed regarding destroying pertinent data proving the association between autism and the MMR vaccine in young black boys less than three years of age. See the documentary VAXXED: from Cover-up to Catastrophe.
The above facts are more than real or accurate; they are publicly known and hiding in plain sight, yet Congress, the courts, the media or some "Clarence Darrow-like-lawyer" have not taken on that winnable legal challenge based on scientific fraud and the harm done to innocent children and adults, plus the dissemination of false medical information regarding vaccines that have damaged infants, toddlers, teens and adults!
The proof is found in the HHS/HRSA VICP Adjudication Awards Paid, pages 8 and 9.
A Clarence Darrow would argue eloquently how almost three generations of children are on the Autism Spectrum since the mandated and uploaded vaccine schedules since 1989; that U.S. children are the least healthy but the most vaccinated in the world; and non-vaccinated children are much healthier than vaccinated children.
A Clarence Darrow would point dramatically to the fact "United States Comes in Last Again on Health Compared to Other Countries."
overwhelming extent of scientific fraud [1].
He would win his case, as Darrow was a civil liberties proponent, and what's more likely to be an infringement upon civil liberties than denial of bodily integrity and choice in taking care of one's body, especially when fraudulent information is pushed to mandate certain vested-interest products, vaccines and pills, including opioids, must be taken and used.
Is there a modern-day plaintiff's "Clarence Darrow" anywhere?
