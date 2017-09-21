© Natalie Behring/AFP/Getty Images
Since when do Americans tolerate political violence?
As acts of political violence in America increase in regularity, a new poll shows that many college students have no problem with it.

Of those surveyed, a startling 19 percent claimed to support the use of violence to silence speakers they find offensive, the same perspective held by the increasingly violent Antifa groups around the country.

Wanting to see what college students in Washington, D.C. thought of Antifa, Campus Reform took to the campus of American University to ask students their opinion of the violent leftist organization recently labeled a domestic terror organization by the Department of Homeland Security.

Immediately, the students made it clear that they had no problem with the controversial group.

"I like them...beating up fascists is good," said one supporter, while another claimed they were simply trying to "educate" their political adversaries, and violence was many times "a very powerful tool."

Watch the full video to see what the rest of the students had to say: