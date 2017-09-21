"Morgan Freeman has been roped in, just like Colin Powell [he served as US Secretary of State in 2001-2005 - TASS] was," she noted.
"I believe this is another story about the end justifying the means. However, we will know who is behind this story sooner than we knew about the true contents of the infamous test tube."TASS explained that on February 5, 2003, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Colin Powell demonstrated a test tube containing some white powder, claiming that it was a sample of the chemical weapons developed in Iraq, which, in the US state secretary's view, explained the need for a military operation against Baghdad. Eventually, no trace of chemical weapons was found in the country.
"Recently it became known that the Obama administration had been wiretapping Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort based on a secret court decision," Zakharova noted. "The wiretapping activities continued after the election. Do you understand what Russia has to do with it? Right, the goal is to legitimize the post-election lawlessness," she wrote.
Comment:
