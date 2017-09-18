The Drawback of Social Media

Loneliness

Low self-esteem

Misinformation

All of it leads to many horrible yet popular ideas having more weight than they actually have because people like the packaging or the person(a) behind it. And, correspondingly, great concepts are dismissed as false or useless just because they don't make you

feel good

or because you dislike certain elements of the message or the messenger.

Validation for beliefs and morals

Unresolved, misdirected anger

Procrastination and dissociation

Final words