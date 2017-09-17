© Bertrand Langlois / AFP



Two American tourists are receiving hospital treatment for burns after being attacked by an unknown female at the Saint Charles train station in Marseilles, who hurled acid at the group of four young women.The attack with hydrochloric acid occurred on Sunday shortly after 11am, the La Provence newspaper reported, while the group of four was waiting for their transit to Paris.Two of the women are receiving treatment for burns, including a possible eye injury, while the others are being treated for shock, a French official told AP.