© Vickie Flores / London News Pictures / Global Look Press

Two men were left "screaming in agony" after acid was thrown in their faces in East London on Tuesday night, according to witnesses who said the corrosive substance "peeled off" their facial skin and melted their clothes.The victims, thought to be in their late teens, flagged down police in Bethnal Green at around 7pm local time after having an unknown liquid thrown at them on Roman Road.Paramedics were called and the men were taken to hospital for treatment. Firefighters at the scene also used their hoses to douse the men down.Videos of the incident on social media show a topless man pouring water over his face and torso as paramedics tend to him. Another man is seen sitting on the pavement while receiving medical attention.Photos show what is believed to be one of the men's jackets, with holes melted through the fabric.PC Bennett, from Bethnal Green police station, said the color of the victims' faces "had changed from where the bleach had been thrown over them."He told the Daily Mail at the scene: "There was a discoloring on the faces. They [the alleged victims] weren't saying too much. It is believed that they do know who the suspect is."We can see it's been burnt through their clothing."No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing. The scene remains cordoned off. The Metropolitan Police said the injuries were not life threatening.Last month, cousins Resham Khan and Jameel Mukhtar were injured when a man threw acid through his car window in Beckton, East London, on the night of Khan's 21st birthday.UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has suggested that acid attacks may soon carry life sentences.Currently, there is no penalty for being caught in possession of acid-based chemicals.