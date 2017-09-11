James Mattis has previously stated the United States "stands with Ukraine" after the country's president, Petro Poroshenko, said there are at least 3,000 Russian troops on Ukrainian's soil."
He said Russia has not abided by the Minsk ceasefire agreement meant to end separatist violence in eastern Ukraine.
"Despite Russia's denials, we know they are seeking to redraw international borders by force, undermining the sovereign and free nations of Europe," he told reporters.
The eastern European country has been reliant on support from Washington since pro-Western government forces overthrew the Ukrainian leadership in 2013, as warned by Ukraine Deputy Oleg Tsarov, then paid CIA snipers hired by Maidan leaders to shoot at protesters and police according to Polish former presidential candidate Janusz Korwin-Mikke and Urmas Paet.
Russia then had a referendum for Crimea, after which relations between Kiev and Moscow seemingly plummeted deep into the ground.
A leaked phone call further confirmed the assumption that the U.S. planned a coup in Ukraine.
The audio uploaded online showed Victoria Nuland, the then top U.S. diplomat in Europe, and Geoff Pyatt, the U.S. envoy to Kiev, discussing the merits of Ukraine's various opposition figures and if things were in place. In the recording, Nuland can also be heard saying "f**k the EU," if they aren't ready for their alleged plot and to go ahead without them.
Estonian Foreign Minister and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Urmas Paet, c0llaborated and confirmed that snipers had shot at both police and protesters in a conversation with EU foreign Security Policy Catherine Ashton when an additional tape was leaked by Officers of Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) loyal to the ousted President Viktor Yanukovich. Paet said that snipers who shot at protesters and police in Kiev were hired by Maidan leaders.
The Trump administration now wants to aid the Obama administration's deep state previous effort to start a war with Russia and destabilize the Ukraine by getting involved in yet again more proxy wars.
Tensions have risen between the U.S. and Russia over the past year, from baseless allegations that Russia hacked the U.S. election to Russia conducting military drills around the Ukraine, and NATO and the U.S. matching the aggression with Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Now, Kiev wants the U.S. to supply lethal "defensive weapons," a move the previous administration under Barack Obama kept off the table and avoided choosing a more covert method.
Finally, just last month the U.S. Romania conducted another drill involving fighter jets.
Russia is planning for its annual exercise a large-scale drill dubbed Zapad (West) with an estimated 100,000 people in Belarus, Kaliningrad, and Russia itself to take place later this month on September 14th - 20th. However, the real numbers are 5,500 Russian and 7,200 Belarusian troops, about 70 aircraft, 250 tanks and 200 artillery systems and 10 navy ships and they pose no threat," according to Russia's Deputy Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Alexander Fomin.
Polish Deputy Minister of National Defense Michal Dworczyk expressed concern about Russia's drills despite a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, where the Russian side informed the alliance of the Zapad-2017 exercises, Sputnik reported.
This is the largest military buildup in Europe since the end of the Cold War; all this military movement meant to help ease concerns held by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and other NATO allies. Instead, this has angered Russia. But as Rand Paul said on Twitter and on the floor of Congress, "They want to rubber stamp. They want no debates, and they want to send your kids to war," where is the vote for sending weapons to the Ukraine beating on those war drums?
Aaron Kesel writes for Activist Post and is Director of Content for Coinivore. Follow Aaron at Twitter and Steemit.
