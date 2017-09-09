Puppet Masters
Saboteur: Bannon reveals Mitch McConnell demanded no more 'drain the swamp' talk in order to nullify 2016 election
Truthfeed
Thu, 07 Sep 2017 00:00 UTC
During an interview with 60 Minutes, Steve Bannon revealed that McConnell demanded no more "drain the swamp" talk in order to throw cold water on the 2016 election.
From Infowars
The revelation was made during Bannon's interview with 60 Minutes, which is set to air this Sunday.
"The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election. That's a brutal fact we have to face," Bannon told Charlie Rose.
Asked who exactly is trying to sabotage Trump, Bannon named Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan.
"They do not want Donald Trump's populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It's very obvious. It's obvious as night follows day," added Bannon.
Asked to illustrate an example of this sabotage, Bannon told Rose that towards the end of one of the first meetings in Trump Tower, McConnell told Trump and his team, "I don't wanna hear any more of this 'drain the swamp' talk."
Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.
Comment: McConnell, one of the chief swamp dwellers?