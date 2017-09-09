Well, now we have even more proof that Mitch McConnell is a traitor...During an interview with 60 Minutes, Steve Bannon revealed that McConnell demanded no more "drain the swamp" talk in order to throw cold water on the 2016 election.The revelation was made during Bannon's interview with 60 Minutes, which is set to air this Sunday."The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election. That's a brutal fact we have to face," Bannon told Charlie Rose.It's very obvious. It's obvious as night follows day," added Bannon.Asked to illustrate an example of this sabotage, Bannon told Rose that towards the end of one of the first meetings in Trump Tower, McConnell told Trump and his team, "I don't wanna hear any more of this 'drain the swamp' talk."