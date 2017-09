© South Front

© Unknown

© Unknown

© Unknown

On Sunday, government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces , captured the strategic Bir Ghabaghib and al-Shula villages on the al-Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor highway and deployed less than 15km away from Deir Ezzor city, according to pro-government sources.Al-Shula was one of the last ISIS positions on the al-Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor highway.If the liberation of al-Shula is confirmed, few remaining ISIS positions in the desert that can be easily overrun by the SAA.The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq claimed that ISIS fighters destroyed a tank and a BMP-1 vehicle of the SAA with an ATGM near Haribshah village in the western Deir Ezzor countryside.Moreover, Amaq claimed that ISIS fighters destroyed 2 BMP-1 vehicles and 2 guns of the SAA with rockets near Haribshah village.Local sources from Ma'adan town in the northwestern Deir Ezzor countryside claimed that ISIS deployed units from "Jaish al-Khilfah", "Assud al- Khilfah" and "Ashbal al- Khilfah" to the town.ISIS might be planning to launch a counterattack on the SAA positions near the strategic Bishri mount northwest of Deir Ezzor.