Puppet Masters
US State Department orders closure of Russian Consulate in San Francisco, Lavrov regrets the escalation
RT
Thu, 31 Aug 2017 16:55 UTC
"We are requiring the Russian Government to close its Consulate General in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, D.C., and a consular annex in New York City," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Thursday.
Stating that the measure comes "in the spirit of parity invoked by the Russians," the US State Department said that now both countries will have three consulates each.
Russia will still have more diplomatic and consular annexes than the US, it added.
While saying it had "fully implemented" Moscow's decision, Washington called Russia's move "unwarranted and detrimental to the overall relationship between our countries."
However, it said that "the US hopes that... we can avoid further retaliatory actions by both sides and move forward" with improving relations and cooperation between the two nations.
Lavrov to Tillerson on consulate closure: We regret escalation of tension not initiated by Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed regret over the "escalation of tensions" after the US State Department ordered Russia to close several consulates in the US within 48 hours.
Moscow will carefully study the new measures the US announced and will inform Washington of its reaction, Lavrov said.
In late July, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow told Washington to reduce the number of its diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people.
The order came following the US Congress' approval of new sanctions against Russia, and aimed to equalize the number of both countries' diplomatic staff by September 1. As a result, the US Embassy staff in Russia was cut by 755.
Recent Comments
A black man is 23 times more likely to kill a white man than a white man is to kill a black man. That's not reflected in the media however.
6.2 is not huge... Even they say a 7 minimum sets of tsunami alarms.. But this is the star, isn't that a tabloid mag?
Delusional ethics controlling the American Elitist Evil Empire, and most of the Western World.
If it wasn't obvious enough let me be more clear for those who are desperately missing the point. Society isn't suffering from economic problems....
Teaching delusional ethics to anyone is a problem and should not be tolerated.
