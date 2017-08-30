© Simon Lokodo / Facebook
Minister Simon Lokodo claimed pornography was responsible for drug abuse and lesbianism.
An $88,000 porn-detection machine is coming to Uganda to halt the spread of "one of the deadliest moral diseases," according to Ethics Minister Reverend Simon Lokodo.

He made the announcement at the inauguration of members to the Pornography Control Committee (PCC) in Kampala on Monday. Lokodo blamed pornography on "escalating cases of drug abuse among youths, incest, teenage pregnancy and abortion, homosexuality and lesbianism and defilement," reported The Daily Monitor.

The minister did not state what information backed up his claim. RT has been unable to find any legitimate studies to corroborate his words.

Speaking at the event, in which five of the nine members of the PCC were inaugurated, Lokodo said the machine would operate in computers, mobile phones and televisions.

It is unknown how the machine will work, with speculation it may filter content access through Ugandan ISPs. Others believe it may be a method to allow the government to spy on its citizens, reported iAfrikan.

In May, when the plan was first announced, Lokodo said: "We will attack and attack again. I have new tactics. We are going to get (a) machine that will detect gays and pornographers, especially those who use applications such as WhatsApp for bad purposes."

Uganda is reported to have purchased the machine from South Korea in May.