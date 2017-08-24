© Barcroft







Powerful Typhoon Hato had brought widespread destruction to the gambling mecca of Macau and the nearby city of Hong Kong on Wednesday, but had continued to lash China's southern Guangdong province on Thursday.Authoritieis in China "called for efforts to guard against geographical disasters such as mountain floods and landslides", Xinhua state news agency said.The former Portuguese colony was swamped in water when the storm was at its peak, packing winds of up to 160 kilometers (99 miles) per hour.Mega-casinos located across the usually bustling city were struggling to start up generators on Thursday after they experienced power cuts a day earlier.Images on social media showed residents wading through murky water in the city's streets.The local government said many people still had no water and electricity on Thursday.Officials said 153 people were injured in Macau, while in Hong Kong more than 120 were hurt.Hong Kong saw its strongest storm in 1962 when gusts of 284 kilometres per hour were recorded during Typhoon Wanda, which caused 130 deaths.Additional reporting by Christine Wei