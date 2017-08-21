Have you ever seen or heard about a blue dog? It might be funny and odd, but the reason behind it makes animal lovers furious.
© Press TV
Photos and videos of blue stray dogs in the Indian town of Navi Mumbai have gone viral this week.
Photos and videos of blue stray dogs in the Indian town of Navi Mumbai have gone viral this week. But what's causing it?
Animal rights groups say industrial pollutants in a nearby river are responsible. A company in western India has allegedly released untreated blue dye and powder into the surrounding area near the Kasadi River.
According to local media, the pollution control board has threatened to close the company. Stray dogs are often seen wading through water in the heat and searching for food in the area.

