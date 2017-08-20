© Shutterstock

Now, with ProPublica, we are launching a new machine learning tool to help journalists covering hate news leverage this data in their reporting.



The Documenting Hate News Index - built by the Google News Lab, data visualization studio Pitch Interactive and ProPublica - takes a raw feed of Google News articles from the past six months and uses the Google Cloud Natural Language API to create a visual tool to help reporters find news happening across the country. It's a constantly-updating snapshot of data from this year, one which is valuable as a starting point to reporting on this area of news.



The Documenting Hate project launched in response to the lack of national data on hate crimes. While the FBI is required by law to collect data about hate crimes, the data is incomplete because local jurisdictions aren't required to report incidents up to the federal government.



All of which underlines the value of the Documenting Hate Project, which is powered by a number of different news organisations and journalists who collect and verify reports of hate crimes and events. Documenting Hate is informed by both reports from members of the public and raw Google News data of stories from across the nation.

I am a reporter at ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative newsroom in New York. I am contacting you to let you know that we are including your website in a list of sites that have been designated as hate or extremist by the American Defamation League or the Southern Poverty Law Center. We have identified all the tech platforms that are supporting websites on the ADL and SPLC lists.



We would like to ask you a few questions:



1) Do you disagree with the designation of your website as hate or extremist? Why?



2) We identified several tech companies on your website: PayPal, Amazon, Newsmax, and Revcontent. Can you confirm that you receive funds from your relationship with those tech companies? How would the loss of those funds affect your operations, and how would you be able to replace them?



3) Have you been shut down by other tech companies for being an alleged hate or extremist web site? Which companies?



4) Many people opposed to sites like yours are currently pressuring tech companies to cease their relationships with them - what is your view of this campaign? Why?

In other words, nice website you've got there. It would be a shame if anything happened to it.

The intent of your questions, and no doubt of your forthcoming article, will be to try to compel these sites to cut off any connection with us based on our opposition to jihad terror. Are you comfortable with what you're enabling? Not only are you inhibiting honest analysis of the nature and magnitude of the jihad threat, but you're aiding the attempt to deny people a platform based on their political views. This could come back to bite you if your own views ever fall out of favor. Have you ever lived in a totalitarian state, where the powerful determine the parameters of the public discourse and cut off all voice from the powerless? Do you really want to live in one now? You might find, once you get there, that it isn't as wonderful as you thought it would be.

Companies like Cloudfare and others who provide internet infrastrucure will come under increasing pressure, and it won't be limited to the Storm Fronts of the world. We know from history that the "hate" label is broadly applied for political purposes, and will be used only against right-of-center websites.



Being cut off from domain registrars and other aspects of the internet backbone is something we expect from totalitarian governments. Now that power is in the control of almost-uniformly left-wing corporate managers.

They accept without question the hate designations bestowed by the SPCL and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

We supplemented the SPLC list with a list of top extremist websites provided to us by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL does not publish this list and supplied it to us for research purposes. [Wasn't that super helpful of the ADL?]



See the list of websites we investigated. Download the data.



We located websites associated with the SPLC hate groups and combined it with the ADL's list of hate sites. [Because 917 isn't enough - they want more scalps.] We then compared the combined SPLC/ADL lists with the Alexa's Top Million websites and filtered our list to use only websites that had enough traffic to appear in the top million sites worldwide.



We then wrote software to automatically browse to each website and collect a list of external domains contacted by each website. In the wake of Charlottesville, some popular white nationalist websites, such as The Daily Stormer, were shut down and we removed them from our list. Others, such as Richard Spencer's National Policy Initiative, were shut down after we finished collecting data and so we included them in our results.



In order to identify which domains loaded advertisements or provided payment forms for the hate sites, and to eliminate domains that only provided basic functionality, we checked the external domains we found on those sites against the AdBlock Easylist. This crowdsourced list is used by ad blocking software to hide ads when users are browsing the internet.



[...]



In order to verify our results, we visited every website and clicked on the payment links to determine if a working credit card form was loaded, and we visually inspected each site to ensure that the ad networks were actually delivering ads when we loaded the page.

We then contacted all the websites and the tech companies and asked them to verify whether our results were correct. In some cases, such as Google Custom Search, the company clarified for us that although some websites were using the technology, none were being paid for its use.