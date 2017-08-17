Winter has arrived about 10 days early in the Arctic, and Greenland's surface has gained 500 billion tons of ice - about 33% above normal.Pen Hadow tests the limits of stupidity at the BBC.Temperatures at the North Pole have dropped below freezing, and new interstitial ice will be forming soon, but that shouldn't stop Pen Hadow from sailing there in six weeks in complete darkness, through two meter thick ice, with temperatures at -10C and ice concentration at 100%.NASA's top experts say the Arctic is screaming and has been ice free since 2012.Nothing but cold in the forecast.This is the biggest scam in history and government climate scientists are among the stupidest and most dishonest people on the planet. Meanwhile, the official deep state disinformation agencies continue to lie about the climate.