As we have been following all year, Arctic sea ice has been tracking close to other recent years. In the last few weeks, the ice has has been melting much more slowly then usual, and is at its highest extent since 2013.The Arctic is chock full of ice, except for a couple of tiny areas.Arctic temperatures have been a long way below freezing all year, and have actually been below average all of this month.And the Greenland ice cap has been growing at record rates since last October.