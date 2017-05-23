© Not A Lot of People Know That
Climate fraudsters would not be able to get away with their scam without the active support of the media.

Almost everyday there is some apocalyptic piece about the melting Arctic. If journalists bothered to check the facts, their headlines would be somewhat different.

Danish Meteorological Institute
As we have been following all year, Arctic sea ice has been tracking close to other recent years. In the last few weeks, the ice has has been melting much more slowly then usual, and is at its highest extent since 2013.

The Arctic is chock full of ice, except for a couple of tiny areas.
Arctic temperatures have been a long way below freezing all year, and have actually been below average all of this month.
Danish Meteorological Institute
And the Greenland ice cap has been growing at record rates since last October.
Danish Meteorological Institute
But you won't read any of this in the press.