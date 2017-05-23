Earth Changes
Arctic ice melt - Fake news update
Tue, 23 May 2017
Almost everyday there is some apocalyptic piece about the melting Arctic. If journalists bothered to check the facts, their headlines would be somewhat different.
The Arctic is chock full of ice, except for a couple of tiny areas.
druach · 2017-05-23T19:55:03Z
It will only be news when the sheeple are rioting in the streets for food as the ice age begins to bite!
'Golden Bridge on Silk Road' structure constructed outside the convention center in Beijing that hosted the inaugural Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, 13-14 May 2017
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
- D.H. Lawrence
It s controlling them like nasty mutts.
key influencers such as actor Danny DeVito ... are we really that vacuous now
This is what happens when you tell the US to take a flying leap, then compound that by making nice with Russia and China. Duterte will deal with...
Well, it is interesting how ISIS threaten only those nations who refuse to toe the Washington line?
''Pictures on social media show the fighters, clad in black, moving through streets while heavily armed. They reportedly removed the Philippines...
