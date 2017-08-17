Something's flying in the air over the Camosun and Jubilee neighbourhoods of Saanich and Victoria and it's got Mike Allan thinking differently about what's in our sky.Allan lives with his family on Haultain Street, a few doors in from Richmond Road. He was a skeptic about anything that had to do with the phrase 'unidentified flying object', until he became witness to some strange events when he arrived about five years ago.(One of the only instances of footage that Allan has.)Other UFO's have been recently reported in Duncan and Sooke.In this case, the light mostly runs northwest to southeast, loosely mimicking the path of a satellite, Allan said."Sometimes there's two at satellite altitudeand satellites don't do that."Usually the light is the size of a star but much brighter. Its movement is unlike any plane, drone or satellite, Allan said."When I tell people they look at me like I'm crazy, and granted I would think they were crazy too but it's happening," Allan said. "My neighbours are totally skeptical until they see it, now there's a few of us who've seen this."Unsure exactly what it is, he refers to it as "the bright thing in the sky." His daughter calls it "the UFO-thingy," he laughed."When we moved to Haultain we had a tenant that was full on into UFOs, and I was like yeah right, there's no such thing," Allan said. "Now whenever I'm out at night I'm looking up, looking for one, and then it's a matter of getting someone who's closest to you to see it too."Allan's neighbour, Darrel, is among those who's since come to recognize the odd incidents of lights.They are too bright for their size to go without a motor, Allan said."To have that amount of light you'd need a powerful motor, you think you'd hear it."The light isn't always the same. They can be seen during the day and at night."Last week it was low, it was not a satellite," Allan said. "[Satellites] don't bob through the air. It's something kind of like turbulence, with no flashing beacons, moving faster than planes do across the sky."Ben Dorman, a longtime volunteer with the Victoria chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, and has spent a lifetime looking up at the Saanich sky with his naked eye and through telescopes. He coudn't speak to anything within the atmosphere and said there aren't any similar optical illusions in the sky similar to this that he knows of."The only bright things which move through the sky are above the atmosphere and they'd be a streak," Dorman said. "Something in orbit is not going to dance around."So what is it?As conspiracies go, anything is possible, Allan says."By the definition of UFO, yes, it's an unidentified flying object. Everyone's skeptical until they see it. What can I say, you gotta keep looking at the sky, they're there."