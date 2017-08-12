© INTERNATIONAL NEWZ / Met Police / YouTube

CCTV footage has been released showing a moped gang smashing a woman to the ground in London and robbing her of a £600 (US$775) necklace while cars drive past without stopping.The 52-year-old woman was standing outside a Hindu temple in Lewisham, south London, when she was attacked by a man wearing a crash helmet.The shocking video, taken from cameras overlooking the temple, shows the attacker approaching her, throwing her to the ground and violently pulling the necklace off her body while she desperately clings to her handbag.Another man acts as lookouts, and the attacker eventually jumped on the back of a waiting moped.The Metropolitan Police are appealing for information following the attack at about 4.40pm on June 20, in Clarendon Rise, Lewisham.Police have released details of the suspects. The first is described as wearing a black crash helmet, white T-shirt, a dark blue jacket with gray trousers and black shoes.The second was wearing a black crash helmet, blue shoes and a gray tracksuit with white stripes.The third suspect was also wearing a black crash helmet, a gray hooded top, dark trousers and white sneakers.Police have been issued with acid response kits after some moped gangs have been found to douse their victims with a corrosive liquid.