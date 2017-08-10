© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Political correctness is getting in the way of authorities investigating whether there is an underlying cultural cause behind child sex abuse, the shadow women's minister says.While most of the men are British-born, they were members of the Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, Iranian and Turkish communities."Time and time again" Pakistani men have been found to be involved in gang-related abuse, she said. She asked why the government is therefore failing to investigate whether if there is a "cultural issue.""We've got now hundreds of men, Pakistani men, who have been convicted of this crime - why are we not commissioning research to see what's going on and how we need to change what's going on so it never happens again?" she told BBC Radio 4's Today program.The Labour MP predicted her comments would draw condemnation from both the far-right and the "floppy" left. The former will attack her for "not doing enough" while the latter will accuse her of being racist, she said."But this isn't racist, this is child protection and we need to be grown-up about this and deal with it."Although he admitted that political correctness has deterred investigators from examining sex abuse cases, he said such "taboos" are no longer existent."I think that's no longer the case and I think the fact that these sorts of cases are now being brought successfully demonstrates that those sorts of so-called taboos no longer exist - but I don't think any of us can pretend that in the past these cases have been examined as rigorously as they might have been," he said.