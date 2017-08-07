© Norman Seef



Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has revealed he was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year.During a routine health check, his doctor asked if he could also check his heart, lungs and blood - and... He asked me what I wanted to do and my answer was simple: 'Just get it out of me.'" The cancer hadn't spread to his lymph nodes, meaning that after a five-hour operation, Wood is healthy for now.when his wife gave birth to twin daughters, told the Mail on Sunday that he hadn't considered chemo - but not because he didn't think it would work. "It's more I wasn't going to lose my hair. This hair wasn't going anywhere. I said, 'No way.' And I just kept the faith it would be all right." He had to wait for a week before receiving his test results: "There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains, time to say goodbye."Wood warned: "People have to get checked. Seriously have to get checked. I was bloody lucky but then I've always had a very strong guardian angel looking out for me. By rights I shouldn't be here."He wrote on Twitter he was: "feeling great and ready to see you on the road next month."The Rolling Stones are going on tour in September, with 14 gigs across Europe - though none in the UK thanks to a "lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures".