As the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, approaches, her former private secretary Patrick Jephson has decided that the time is right to berate the Royal Family for a failure to treat her with the humanity and respect she deserved.In a new American edition of his book Shadows Of A Princess, published today, Jephson writes: 'Remembering Diana... can be summed up in one word - a word traditionally synonymous with the British Crown, exemplified by Elizabeth II's lifetime of service.'The word is decency.Jephson, a former Royal Navy officer who served as her private secretary for eight years, refrains from naming which Windsors he has in mind.However, his new introduction to his book turns the spotlight in an unmistakable direction.'With his Coronation plans already the subject of unfriendly speculation, especially on the divisive issue of Queen Camilla,' writes Jephson, 'Elizabeth's successor faces an acceptability hurdle that some courtiers may be slow to recognise. A little perspective from recent history might guide them.'He continues: 'Her private life offered no consolation, with a husband who . . . saw her as a rival to be feared rather than a companion to be cherished.'Some may wonder whether Jephson himself has failed the decency test. In 2000, he was accused of 'betrayal' for publishing his book about his time in Diana's service.