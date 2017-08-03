© FILE PHOTO AFP

On July 7, the work on the draft Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (PNW) was completed in New York. Russia considers this treaty as counterproductive and potentially dangerous.It brings humanity no closer to a world free of nuclear weapons and threatens to damage the existing nonproliferation regimes.The international community has already created universal mechanisms, based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which allows a gradual cut in nuclear arsenals. At the same time, it provides for the strengthening of international stability and ensuring equal security for all states, including non-nuclear. We are convinced the NPT contains all the necessary provisions in this sphere that must be applied consistently.The authors of the PNW present it as a valuable contribution to the NPT implementation, while it runs counter to a number of the NPT provisions.It is also obvious to us that the PNW, prepared in a hurry, contains a number of provisions that may damage the nonproliferation regime, which is the cornerstone of the entire international security system. We call upon all states to weigh all the pros and cons once again before deciding to join the PNW.