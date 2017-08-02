Puppet Masters
Trump's Choices: Address the people, organize the Europeans, fight the criminally insane Washington elite
Paul Craig Roberts
Institute for Political Economy
Wed, 02 Aug 2017 19:01 UTC
The result of this irresponsible, thoughtless, and reckless policy toward Russia was the announcement a few weeks ago (ignored by the US media) by the Russian high command that Russian military planners have concluded that Washington is preparing a surprise nuclear attack on Russia.
This is the most alarming event of my lifetime. Now that Washington's criminally insane have convinced Russia that Russia is in Washington's war plans, Russia has no alternative but to prepare to strike first.
During the Cold War both sides received numerous false alarms of incoming ICBMs, but because both sides were working to reduce tensions, the alarms were disbelieved. But today with Washington having raised tensions so high, both sides are likely to believe the false alarm. The next false alarm could bring the end of life on earth, and for this there is no one to be blamed but Washington.
Trump's emphasis on normalizing relations with Russia was a great relief to people sufficiently intelligent to understand the consequences of nuclear war. But none of these people are in Washington, the Democratic Party, the Republian Party, the military/security complex, or among the presstitutes that pass for a media in America. All of these people want to destroy Trump because he wants to make peace with Russia.
Of the 535 members of the House and Senate, 530 voted in support of a bill that violates the separation of powers and prevents President Trump from removing sanctions on Russia. As the vote is so over-whelming that it is veto proof, the White House has announced that Trump will sign the bill, thus surrendering and giving up on his goal of restoring normal relations with Russia.
The White House believes that as the bill is veto proof, all that Trump could achieve by a veto is to prove the charges that he is a Russian agent and is using his office to protect Russia, and this could easily be turned into an impeachment proceeding.
However, there are things Trump could do, and since defusing the threat that Russia sees is essential to the avoidance of war, it is imperative that Trump do everything he can to prevent the military/security complex and its servants in Congress and the media from locking America into deadly conflict with Russia.
As I wrote yesterday, Trump could take his case to the American people in a major speech and point out that Congress is violating the separation of powers, hamstringing the power of the presidency, and making it illegal for him to reduce the dangerous tensions that previous administrations have created with a major nuclear power.
Trump could also tell Congress that their law is unconstitutional and that he won't sign or veto the bill, and if Congress persists he will take it to the Supreme Court.
Trump could also get on the telephone with the German politicians and corporate CEOs who have denounced the sanctions as illegal and intended to serve US business interests at the expense of Germany. He should tell them to force Merkel to announce that Germany will not accept the sanctions. The EU leadership also denounces the sanctions. Trump, with a little effort, can organize so much European opposition that he can tell Congress that as the President of the United States he cannot permit a collection of mindless morons, which is what Congres is, to destroy Washington's empire by driving Europeans out of it. If Trump can get the Europeans to act, he can defeat the bill, which is really nothing but Congress' service to its political campaign contributors in the military/security complex and the US energy industry.
Trump is a fighter. And this is Trump's fight. He has everything to gain by rising to the challenge, and so do the rest of us. The entire world should get behind Trump as there is no one else to defuse the tensions that are leading to nuclear war.
I have been amazed at the stupidity and mendacity of the American liberal-progressive-left, who have fallen in line with the military/security complex's effort to destroy Trump, because peace with Russia takes away the orchestrated enemy so essential to the budget and power of the military/security complex. Of course, America no longer has a left. The left has been displaced by Identity Politics, a Zionist creation, as Gilad Atzmon explains in his books, that is proving effective in destroying the goyim by teaching them to hate one another. In Identity Politics, everyone is the victim of white heterosexual males, whom Identity Politics defines as misogynist, racist, homophobic gun nuts-Hillary's "Trump deplorables." As the "deplorables" voted for Trump, the liberal-progressive-left hate Trump and are helping the military/security complex destroy him even it it means nuclear war.
As I predicted would be the case, Trump had no idea how to appoint a government that would be on his side, and obviously failed completely. He is continually contradicted by his UN ambassador, his Seretary of State, his National Security Advisor, his Secretary of Defense. Trump is alone in his government.
So, he might as well fight. Address the American people. Organize the angry Europeans. Take the fight to criminally insane Washington before the criminals destroy the world in war.
Already in the 21st century Washington has destroyed in whole or part seven countries, producing millions of refugees who, together with immigrants claiming refugee status, are altering the populations of European countries and wipng Europe off of the face of the earth.
This is Europe's reward for being Washington's vassal.
Trump should say to Europe: "It is time to tell Washington that you have had enough!"
If Trump doesn't fight and is led away by the morons advising him into the camp of the ruling oligarchs, Trump, in order to perform in a leadership role will lead American wars against the world. As a war leader he will be supported by the ruling oligarchy, and the dumbshit liberal-progressives, having helped the military/security complex defeat Trump's initiative for peace with Russia, will have not a leg to stand on.
Here is my prediction. Trump's personality compells him to be a leader. Trump, having been defeated in his peace initiative by the military/security complex, the liberal-progressive-left, the corrupt Democrats, the corrupt Republicans, and the whores who pass for a media will regain leadership via wars and aggression against foreign enemies.
Trump has already put illegal sanctions on Venezuela, hoping to overthrow Venezuelian democracy and restore Washington's rule through the small group of right-wing Spanish who have traditionally dominated Venezuela.
Russia and China had a chance to come to Venezuela's aid and to prevent the coming overthrow of the democratically elected government by Washington, but both countries lacked the necessary vision. Once Washington overthrows the Venezuelan government, Washington will overthrow the government in Ecuador and have Julian Assange's diplomatic asylum revoked. Once Assange is tortured into claiming that Wikileaks is a Russian/American oganization financed by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Assange will be put to death, and the dumbshit Americans will cheer. Then Washington will overthrow Bolivia and have a purge conducted in Brazil against all political leaders who are not on the CIA's payroll.
Then Washington will brand Russia and China "outlaw nations" and surrounded as they will be with US nuclear missiles and ABM sites, Washington will demand surrender or destruction.
It all seems a fantasy, doesn't it. But it is very real.
Reader Comments
President "I hate do this, buuuuut......" Trump signed the damn bill. F. William Engdahl's assessment of the 2016 election is becoming more and more convincing by the day. He claims there is nooooooo friggin' way TPTB didn't ALLOW Trump to be president. I'm paraphrasing of course. Just another "selection" with more hopey changey bull malarkey!
frankiefleetfoot yes Engdahl was very logical. I thought Trump was crap from the start. Drain the swamp but filled his cabinet with those jerks? And it grew annoying when Trump supporters used that as an excuse.
Not only that, Trump and tillerson just parrot the line that Russia might have melted. Whyyyyyyyy? So obvious that he was put into the spot in order to color the Russians as corrupt as he is.
Oh and he twits about everything, but when it comes to the real critical lies to face, like Russia, etc.... He's silent? Wth? Again, people like this outsider angle. Angles are used in wrestling to make people think a wrestler is good or bad etc...
About a year ago, Vladimir Puting said that when he was growing up on the streets of St. Petersburg, he learned: "If you see a fight is inevitable, you have to strike first, and hard." That's about as close as I can quote him from memory, but the implication is clear.
