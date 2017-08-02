© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0
Georgia authorities confirm a child was attacked by a dog and fatally injured Tuesday evening.

The Hart County Coroner said a 20-month-old child was fatally attacked by a dog on Highland Avenue in Hartwell.

One person was arrested in the case thus far. Hartwell Police say Sandra Adams of Hartwell was charged with murder second degree, involuntary manslaughter, and cruelty to children second degree.

The Hartwell Police Department, Coroner's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

There is no official word on how many dogs or what breed were involved in the incident, but GBI says all dogs on the property are now in their custody.