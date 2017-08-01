© Vincent Kessler / Reuters

Child sex dollsused to treat pedophiles in the same way that methadone is used to stop addicts from using heroin, a charity has suggested.The Specialist Treatment Organization for the Prevention of Sexual Offending (StopSO), Britain's only nationwide agency tasked with offering treatment to pedophiles before they act on their urges, says studies show. That meansof the population fit the clinical definition of a pedophile.StopSO's founder, Juliet Grayson, says child sex dolls could be used in regulated environments to help pedophiles manage their urges in "safe and law-abiding ways""Perhaps a 'prescription' for the use of a child sex doll could be given, alongside therapy, mentoring and supervision, could help the individual remain law-abiding and fully accountable for their behavior," Grayson told RT."If our number one priority is to keep young people safe from sexual harm, then we need to be open to new ways of thinking about how we can help those members of society who are sexually attracted to children to manage their urges in safe and law-abiding ways."Grayson says many pedophiles "they have reached the end of their tether" when they start to use child sex dolls and "may have become suicidal."Grayson says research shows some people are born pedophiles, and that"Society needs to reach a point where a teenager can say to his mom, 'I am a pedophile', and she will get him the right kind of help to manage his behaviors in pro-social ways."In the same way that methadone is used to stop people from using heroin, if the regulated use of sex dolls could help to prevent people with a sexual attraction to children from using child abuse images or sexually abusing a real child, then maybe we should consider it, however unpalatable that seems."Grayson's comments come as a former primary school governor and churchwarden was found guilty on Monday of importing an "obscene" life-sized child sex doll into Britain. He will be sentenced in September.David Turner, 72, admitted to importing and having sex with the 3ft 10in (117cm) doll, which is anatomically detailed and correct. Border Force officers arrested Turner in November last year after they intercepted a doll and a fishnet body stocking which he was trying to import from China.Border officials are reporting seeing more lifelike silicone sex aids, which weigh around 55lb (25kg), imported into the country. They can cost thousands of pounds, and are sold on sites such as Amazon and eBay, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.The dolls, often manufactured in China and Hong Kong, are a "relatively new phenomenon" in the UK and should be criminalized, according to the NCA.Border Force officers have seized 123 dolls since March 2016, and so far seven people have been charged with importing them, including one man who was jailed last month. Of the seven men charged with importing the dolls so far, six also faced child porn allegations.Dan Scully, deputy director for intelligence operations at the Border Force, said this showed those who ordered the models often strayed into sex crimes. He added that those who had been caught importing sex dolls were otherwise unknown to UK law enforcement in having an interest in sexual activity with children."By identifying these importations ... what we've identified is a whole set of people with interests in sexual activity with children who were completely unknown," he said.