Putin's patience runs out: 755 US diplomats to depart Russia, time to show we won't leave anything unanswered
RT
Sun, 30 Jul 2017 18:05 UTC
"The American side has made a move which, it is important to note, hasn't been provoked by anything, to worsen Russian-US relations. [It includes] unlawful restrictions, attempts to influence other states of the world, including our allies, who are interested in developing and keeping relations with Russia," Putin told channel host, Vladimir Solovyov, Sunday.
"We've been waiting for quite a long time that maybe something would change for the better, we had hopes that the situation would change. But it looks like, it's not going to change in the near future... I decided that it is time for us to show that we will not leave anything unanswered," the Russian president added.
Earlier this week, following the US Congress' approval of new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, the Russian foreign ministry announced that Moscow told Washington to reduce the number of its diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people.
The number of US diplomatic service staff in Russia was ordered to be reduced in order to equal the number of Russian diplomats in the US by September 1. As of now, it "greatly exceeds" the number of Russia's embassy staff in the US, the ministry said. The American diplomatic mission includes more than 1,200 personnel.
"From the perspective of a working diplomatic mission, [the measure] is fairly sensitive," Putin said.
The Russian leader went on to say that there is a number of "important spheres of cooperation" between Moscow and Washington, which he hoped would not suffer because of America's anti-Russian policies. Those mostly include the joint fight against terrorism, obligations in nuclear arms control, and space projects rather than economic relations, Putin said.
Freedom is indivisible, and when one man is enslaved, all are not free.
- John F. Kennedy
