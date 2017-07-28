Police have launched a double manhunt after a teenage girl was raped at a Birmingham railway station, only to be attacked a second time by a passing motorist she had flagged down for help.The attack took place between 7pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.Both suspects are described as Asian men in their early 20s. The first has light skin, brown eyes, and a skinny build. He is about 6ft tall and was wearing a tracksuit and black trainers. The second suspect is around 5ft 7in, of large build with a close-cropped beard. He was wearing a blue jumper and black jeans.Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick, of British Transport Police, said: "This was a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her."It is now vitally important we investigate exactly what happened on Tuesday morning as well as identifying offenders for both of these awful incidents. My detectives are currently examining all available CCTV in an effort to identify the offenders and whilst these enquiries are made, we are keen to speak with any potential witnesses."Whilst this incident happened during the early morning and there may not have been many people around, I would be keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time."If you were passing by the station and saw two girls walking with an older man, then please get in touch immediately. Likewise, if you saw any suspicious vehicles close to Witton station close to 2am then please get in touch as soon as possible. Your information could prove vital in our enquiries to identify the perpetrators."