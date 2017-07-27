Below is the full email dated May 12, 2016 from DNC leaks series:
Pelosi is doing s [sic] closed door meeting. No staff or anyone allowed. Kaitlyn come to Rayburn room and get her iPad for Imran.It appears Pelosi was aware of the Democratic IT staffer.
Thanks.
Tracie and Kate I will call Kate. Conf in Tracie
Rosalyn Kumar
Rep. Wasserman Schultz
Here's Pelosi blowing off a reporter asking about the Awan brothers case, saying she isn't "familiar" with it.
The Gateway Pundit was one of the first to report Imran Awan was arrested for trying to flee the U.S.
Politico reported:
A senior House Democratic aide confirmed Awan was still employed by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) as of Tuesday morning. But David Damron, a spokesman for Wasserman Schultz, later said that Awan was fired on Tuesday.The Gateway Pundit previously reported the FBI seized smashed hard drives belonging to Imran Awan.
Awan pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to one count of bank fraud during his arraignment in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Awan is accused of attempting to defraud the Congressional Federal Credit Union by obtaining a $165,000 home equity loan for a rental property, which is against the credit union's policies since it is not the owner's primary residence. Those funds were then included as part of a wire transfer to two individuals in Faisalabad, Pakistan.
Awan was arrested at Dulles Airport on Monday evening before boarding a flight to Lahore, Pakistan. His wife, Hina Alvi, has already left the country for Pakistan along with their children. Federal agents do not believe Alvi has any intention of returning to the U.S., according to a court document.
Is justice finally being served to the DNC? In an exclusive report by the Daily Caller reveals "FBI agents seized smashed computer hard drives from the home of Florida Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's information technology (IT) administrator."
Daily Caller reports:
Pakistani-born Imran Awan, long-time right-hand IT aide to the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman, has since desperately tried to get the hard drives back, the individual told The Daily Caller News Foundation's Investigative Group.
A high-level congressional source, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the probe, confirmed that the FBI has joined what Politico previously described as a Capitol Police criminal probe into "serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network" by Imran and three of his relatives, who had access to the emails and files of the more than two dozen House Democrats who employed them on a part-time basis.
Capitol Police have also seized computer equipment tied to the Florida lawmaker.
Awan's younger brothers, Abid and Jamal, his wife, Hina Alvi, and Rao Abbas, Imran's best friend, are also under investigation. There have been no arrests in the case.
There is also evidence of financial schemes that extend beyond the Capitol Police's purview and may expand to Pakistan, where Imran spends significant portions of the year.
