Top Congressional Democrats have unveiled their new economic pitch to middle-class Americans, admitting nine months after the election that Donald Trump won because "he campaigned talking to working people."Democratic lawmakers took a field trip to Virginia on Monday to roll out what they branded as "A Better Deal" for American workers. They talked about breaking up monopolies, raising the minimum wage and investing in workers' training.Over the weekend, Schumer broke with the narrative that many other Democrats still adhere to and blamed Hillary Clinton for her loss in last year's presidential election."When you lose to somebody who has a 40 percent popularity, you don't blame other things - Comey, Russia - you blame yourself," Schumer said.Clinton has blamed both Russia and former FBI Director James Comey for her electoral loss. For the better part of 2017, the Democratic leadership in Congress has likewise been focused on the question of whether Russia tried to help Trump get elected.With the 2018 midterm elections approaching, it has occurred to some Democrats that their current message - or lack thereof - may not actually win them votes."A Better Deal" is being put forward to appeal to working-class Americans, many of whom supported Donald Trump because he promised to bring back jobs by cracking down on multinational trade deals that have resulted in the outsourcing of the country's manufacturing over the past two decades.The Democrats said their plan has three promises: to increase people's pay, reduce their everyday expenses, and provide them with tools and training for the 21st century economy."The middle class is the backbone of our democracy," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California).