Society's Child
Rise in prison violence after smoking ban in Wales prison
BBC
Thu, 20 Jul 2017 21:02 UTC
The report said the ban at the Bridgend site had been well-managed and some prisoners had since stopped smoking.
But it said tobacco and other contraband was still getting in and it was concerned about drones being used.
The prison's director Janet Wallsgrove said the number of violent incidents increased but were now dropping.
Although no analysis has been carried out, the review said the ban "might be a factor" in the rise in violence.
The 2016-17 report by the prison's independent monitoring board said despite initial resistance to the April 2016 ban, some prisoners had "seized the opportunity to stop smoking" and said they felt fitter as a result.
However, it said it was concerned drones were being used to deliver tobacco and other banned substances - sometimes direct to prisoners' cell windows.
The annual review said there was a worry about a general increase in violent incidents at Parc - a "disproportionate percentage" of which happened in the young offenders' unit, where there were also a number of assaults on staff.
But it said staff had a good working relationship with young offenders and the prison had introduced mentors and violence reduction representatives to work with inmates to cut the number of incidents.
The board said no study had been carried out to analyse the impact of the smoking ban on prisoners, but it was concerned it "might be a factor in the increased level of incidents of self-harm and violence".
'Upward trend'
Overall the review found Parc Prison was well managed and said the safety of prisoners was of "paramount importance".
It said education provision was satisfactory, with useful links to Bridgend College, and purposeful activities for inmates was generally very good.
Parc Prison director Janet Wallsgrove said it has faced "an upward trend in violent incidents" over the past year, particularly in the juvenile unit.
She said new methods used by staff had seen levels drop back since their peak in 2016.
"While this report recognises the challenges we face, it also makes clear that our team manages some incredibly difficult situations very well," she added.
"Our work with prisoners and their families is world-leading and there has been a 40% increase in the number of educational qualifications achieved by prisoners."
Comment: Given the stress-reducing benefits of smoking tobacco, the rise in prison violence is not surprising. See:
A comprehensive review of the many health benefits of smoking Tobacco
Reader Comments
What exactly is the reasoning behind the war on tobacco? That it causes lung cancer when every scientist knows the real cause is diesel particulates? Why do rest homes which are little more than warehouses for the undertaker make inmates stop smoking for their health? Why is it banned in the hospice? Why do governments ban cigarettes and legalise marijuana? If the anti tobacco people were sincere about caring for the health of the population - why don't they ban alcohol?
Even if smoking did make a person fall off the twig a bit sooner - so what? Every western government is complaining that people live too long and are making pension payments unaffordable.
Exactly who is behind the continual nagging about people smoking?
Jayem You don't seem to understand the taxation process. Smokes,Booze,Pot whatever. I almost did a spit take when i heard that this dude i was talking to pays Fifteen buck for a pack of smokes, 20 darts costing .75 each! if the taxation is this high why would they ever want to give up such a good profit maker? You all still accept the tax, accept the cost and the health problems. The anti-smoking canard is just to legitimize increases. These prison administrators wanted more violence, Makes for increased funding requests a snap. Look behind the story and you will eventually find the real of a lie.
The reptilians.
When you think that smokings been with us since the dawn of time;
This anti smoking thing really makes an utter farce of the saying-
"Freedom & democracy"
empasis on the freedom part
It's all completely ludicrous. All of it lol
Maybe Morris and/or other high up tobacco psychopaths pissed off the NWO/GOV psychopaths at some point.... Seems funny to worry about smoking when alcohol is pushed to no end. But cigarettes are bad for you!..They care for you So much !
There is tobacco, and then there is rolled up chemically treated paper called cigarettes with "tobacco"....
No smoking in this building!
Ok, if I see it smoking I will put it out. Ha HA
Most think smoking is on the decline, Not true, Look at any dart vendor, Big inventory, Selection galore. Coming down on smoking has never been better for the industry. Here is one thing you seldom see, realistic numbers about smoking and consumption of booze... Because they are going like gangbusters.
Alan Reid - I understand the taxation process very well. I know that when smoking was a national pastime the tax take was the same, if not more than what it is now, even though cigarettes were much cheaper. (NZ used to grow tobacco). I know that one of our parliamentarians was the instigator of the annual tax increases 'to protect the health of her people' mainly Maori, who are over represented in the lower socio-economic bracket and least able to afford price increases - in anything. I know that now many Maori youth have criminal convictions as a result of holding up shops to steal cigarettes. I know that most of the tax increase is not a good profit maker for the government hypocrites because said tax is used to fund quit programmes, advertising, research (and jail time) thus employing otherwise unemployable people - although still getting back a bit of the funding via wages taxation of course - whereas prior to the war on tobacco all excise went to the government for its own discretionary use. I know that concomitant with the decrease in tobacco smoking there was a corresponding rise in other drug usage including crystal meth and alcohol and the terrible social and health problems that go with that. And - when everyone smoked there were no fat people - another health issue. I know that people have cut down on non-essentials such as fruit or milk for the children so they can afford tobacco.One cigarette costs $1.10 in NZ. I do not understand it. None of it makes sense to me.
Another thing the health 'professionals' do is try to tie most illness to smoking. My mother was a diabetic with severe arthritis but was told smoking was her problem and to give up - after 62 years of smoking a packet a day she died at 82. My father was an alcoholic who did not make it to 70. Anybody who goes to a doctor or hospital is asked if they smoke and this goes on their medical record. Insurance companies the same. Yet any heavy smoker who wants to donate their lungs for organ transplants is gratefully accepted. The whole thing has got me beat.
The truth is pretty much diametrically opposite as to what the indoctrinated doctors/hospital/medical establishment say it is. Next time you are told or hear something find the opposite, that's usually the real answer!
I may be too harsh. In their defense, the hospitals are pretty good at mechanical type injuries.... Bones and stuff. But when it comes to like diabetes and other lymphatic/blood issues they are completely under PHARMA's spell. They don't have a clue. Most of the staff have good intentions , mostly the nurses. Doctors I have found are mostly incompetent textbook system worms who have zero imagination and a huge ego.
