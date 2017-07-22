© BBC

'Upward trend'

A rise in the number of violent and self harm incidents at Parc Prison could be linked to the smoking ban, a review has found.The report said the ban at the Bridgend site had been well-managed and some prisoners had since stopped smoking.But it said tobacco and other contraband was still getting in and it was concerned about drones being used.Although no analysis has been carried out, the review said the ban "might be a factor" in the rise in violence.The 2016-17 report by the prison's independent monitoring board said despite initial resistance to the April 2016 ban, some prisoners had "seized the opportunity to stop smoking" and said they felt fitter as a result.However, it said it was concerned drones were being used to deliver tobacco and other banned substances - sometimes direct to prisoners' cell windows.But it said staff had a good working relationship with young offenders and the prison had introduced mentors and violence reduction representatives to work with inmates to cut the number of incidents.The board said no study had been carried out to analyseOverall the review found Parc Prison was well managed and said the safety of prisoners was of "paramount importance".It said education provision was satisfactory, with useful links to Bridgend College, and purposeful activities for inmates was generally very good.She said new methods used by staff had seen levels drop back since their peak in 2016."While this report recognises the challenges we face, it also makes clear that our team manages some incredibly difficult situations very well," she added."Our work with prisoners and their families is world-leading and there has been a 40% increase in the number of educational qualifications achieved by prisoners."