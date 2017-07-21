A report by WTVD found the toxic carcinogen asbestos, along with four heavy metals, contaminating a line of makeup sold to girls and young teens at Justice Stores.
Scientific Analytical Institute, a private lab in Greensboro, North Carolina tested the cosmetics.
Asbestos was discovered in the brand's "Just Shine Shimmer Powder."
Asbestos is a mineral fiber found in the Earth that can cause mesothelioma (a rare lung cancer), lung cancer, and asbestosis - a serious long-term non-cancer lung disease.
Sadly, it can take 10 to 40 years for symptoms of mesothelioma to appear and, therefore, can delay knowledge of exposure.
Obviously, makeup powder poses a major risk of inhalation, thus, increasing the chances of lung exposure to asbestos. The director of the lab told the news station, "I would treat it like a deadly poison, because it is."
The report surmises that a supplier for Justice may have used asbestos-contaminated talcum powder when manufacturing the makeup. In recent years, talc powder has come under fire for directly causing ovarian cancer.
Justice issued this statement on Facebook this past Sunday:
Justice has a long and strong history of concern for the health and safety of our girls. We are deeply committed to the safety and integrity of our products. Upon receiving an inquiry about the Just Shine Shimmer Powder product (Item number 192307, or SKU number 19052777), we immediately began an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, stopped the sale of this product in our stores and on our website. Our suppliers are required to produce all products in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. If any supplier fails to do so, it is our practice to hold them responsible. We cannot speculate regarding the matter while we investigate.The cosmetics in question have been pulled from the website.
For some reason, cosmetics are vulnerable to this type of contamination. One report found lead in Burt's Bees lip colors, and many other popular brands.
To be on the safe side, anyone who owns these products may want to discontinue use and contact the company. It may be wise to ask your tween or granddaughters about their makeup in case they picked it up during a trip to the mall.
Asbestos found in makeup sold to young girlsShould girls and young teens wear makeup? That's usually a debate surrounding maturity and self-image. Maybe the more important question is this - are cosmetics safe for girls and teens? A report...