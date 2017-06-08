Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi says"This was not the first terrorist plot. Terrorists have tried to carry out more than 100 terrorist plots over the past two years, all of which have been thwarted," Alavi said on Thursday.At least 17 people were killed and more than 50 injured in Tehran on Wednesday, when gunmen attacked Iran's Parliament (Majlis) and the Mausoleum of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the near-simultaneous assaults.The Iranian intelligence minister also noted that the recent terrorist attacks were under investigation, expressing hope that all their origins would be discovered.