Saudi citizens have studied in the U.S. for years - but a new report states that approximately 400 of them have left the country after arrival to join terrorist groups like ISIS. There is evidence that both Saudi and U.S. officials knew of this issue for some time, but refused to do anything about it.A newly released investigative report from the Institute for Gulf Affairs (IGA) based in Washington, D.C. details what they have referred to as "one of the biggest terrorist threats against the United States homeland."The report " From American College Campuses to ISIS Camps: How Hundreds of Saudis Joined ISIS in the U.S. " describes how Saudi nationals living in the U.S. have- a fact that was known to top Saudi government officials but wasThe investigation found that approximately 400 Saudi and Kuwaiti citizens who were living in the United States - most of whom were studying abroad on Saudi government-issued scholarships - later left to join terrorist groups. Many of them are U.S.-Saudi dual citizens who were born in the U.S. while their parents studied abroad.The figures given in the report assert thatfighting in nations like Syria and Iraq. In general,Watch General Dempsey Testify Before Congress in 2016 that the U.S.' "Major Arab Allies" fund Daesh:Saudi government officials actively, as well asThe report names several Saudi officials who knew of such Saudis living in the U.S., including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.It also notes that theincluding mandatory fingerprint verification for all citizens who receive government services. The government has been known to deny services to citizens for offenses as minor as unpaid traffic tickets. Clearly, the Saudi Interior Ministry was aware of Saudi students living in the U.S. and elsewhere who abandoned their scholarships to take up arms with Daesh and similar groups.But in addition to the silence from Saudi Arabia concerning the issue,The report states that the FBI failed to notice the trend of Saudi nationals leaving the U.S. to join terrorist groups, a failure that the report's author Ali al-Ahmed told MintPress News was likely due to negligence.In April 2014, the report notes that IGA representatives met with two FBI special agents, as well as Obama administration official George Slim, to share information regarding the troubling phenomenon. However,The close personal relationship of former CIA Director John Brennan to the Saudi monarchy, as well as the fact that former FBI director Louis Freeh was paid nearly $1 million to represent a Saudi official in an international corruption case, were cited as possible reasons for the Obama administration's lack of interest in pursuing the issue., which was unaware of the issue until IGA contacted them in May prior to the report's release.One example of the U.S. State Department's apparent lack of knowledge regarding the connections Saudi nationals have to terrorist groups was its issuance of a visa to Saudi cleric Saad al-Durihim in 2016. al-Durihim is an open supporter of Daesh and al-Nusra who once urged Daesh to massacre Shiite women and children in Iraq and called for the U.S. to fall prey to Saudi Wahhabists.Despite al-Durihim's ties to the two groups, he was allowed entrance to the United States in December 2016 to attend his son's graduation ceremony at Shawnee State University in Ohio.Ultimately, the report warns that the lack of vetting for Saudi nationals entering the U.S. presents a threat to U.S. security, given the trends it details.If Saudi nationals who leave the U.S. end up joining Daesh and- a real possibility, given the near non-existent vetting and the dual citizenship of many of these individuals - Daesh's presence in the United States would certainly increase. But with the U.S. government's refusal to recognize the Saudi government as a major sponsor of global terror,Read the Institute for Gulf Affairs' full report here