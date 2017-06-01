Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on Thursday said Hillary Clinton's latest interview shows she doesn't understand why she lost last year's presidential election.

"She seems to be totally unaware. She has no self-awareness. Maybe she needs a class or something," McDaniel said on "Fox & Friends."

She said Clinton's remarks were typical of the lack of accountability in her campaign.

"There's no accountability," she said. "And it reinforces every time why she lost when she goes out and does these interviews."

In a public interview Wednesday, Clinton brought up a number of reasons for why she believes she lost last year, including the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the media and then-FBI Director James Comey.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said she took "absolute personal responsibility" for her loss. But she blasted the FBI's treatment of its investigation into her use of a private email server.

"There was no law against it, no rule against it, nothing of that sort. I didn't break any rule. Nobody said, 'Don't do this.' I was very responsible and not at all careless," she said, calling the issue "the biggest nothing-burger ever."

President Trump responded to Clinton's comments in a tweet Wednesday, writing: "Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC."