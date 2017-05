© Global Research



in institutions around the world, from international bodies and national governments to small college campuses in heartland America. This effort is now snowballing rapidly. As a result, advocacy for Palestinian rights is well on the way to being curtailed and even criminalized as "hate."As the world has witnessed the oppression and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, many people have risen in protest. In response, the Israeli government and certain of its advocates have conducted a campaign to crack down on this activism, running roughshod over civil liberties (and the English language) in the process.Where most people would consider "antisemitism" to mean bigotry against Jewish people (and rightly consider it abhorrent), for two decades a campaign has been underway toProponents of this Israel-centric definition have promoted it step by step in various arenas, from the U.S. State Department and European governments to local governments around the U.S. and universities.While this effort has taken place over the last two decades, it is snowballing rapidly at this time. The definition is increasingly being used to curtail free speech and academic freedom, as well as political activism. Furthermore, such politicizing of an important word may reduce its effectiveness when real antisemitism occurs, doing a disservice to victims of true bigotry.As of this writing, the U.S. Congress has endorsed the distorted definition, the governments of the UK and Austria have officially adopted it (in December and April, respectively), various U.S. State legislatures are considering it, and numerous universities are using it to delineate permissible discourse. Many representatives and heads of other states around the world have embraced the new meaning, even if they have yet to officially implement it.This article will examine the often interconnected, incremental actions that got us where we are, the current state of affairs, and the public relations and lobbying efforts that are promoting this twisting of the definition of "antisemitism" — often under cover of misleadingly named "anti-racism" movements.For many years, numerous respected organizations have documented Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights, including killing of Palestinian civilians, abuse of Palestinian children, torture of Palestinian prisoners, confiscation of Palestinian land, and other cases of systematic violence and oppression. Detailed reports have been compiled by Defense for Children International, the International Red Cross, Amnesty International, Foreign Service Journal, Physicians for Human Rights, Christian Aid, Human Rights Watch, the National Lawyers Guild, Israel's Public Committee Against Torture, Israel's B'Tselem and others.Israel long claimed that its 1948 creation was on "a land without a people for a people without a land," and many people may still believe this founding myth. The fact is, however, that the land was originally inhabited by an indigenous population that was approximately 80 percent Muslim, 15 percent Christian, and a little under 5 percent Jewish. The Jewish State of Israel was created through the ejection of approximately three-quarters of a million people.Over the decades since Israel's founding in 1948, accusations of antisemitism have been leveled against many people who criticized Israeli actions. Indeed, the accusation was used effectively to silence very prominent critics.However, for most of that time, the meaning of the term itself was not in question. The standard definition was , in Google 's terms, "hostility to or prejudice against Jews." Around the turn of this century, though, certain advocates began promoting official and even legal definitions of antisemitism that included various kinds of criticism of Israel.The definitions adhere to a pattern set by a man named Natan Sharansky, who was Israel's Minister for Jerusalem and Diaspora Affairs and chair of the Jewish Agency for Israel. Sharansky founded a Global Forum against Anti-Semitism in 2003, stating But Sharansky apparently didn't mean a counteroffensive against just anti-Jewish bigotry, but an offensive against criticism of Israel. The following year he wrote a position paper that declared: "Whereas classical anti-Semitism is aimed at the Jewish people or the Jewish religion, 'new anti-Semitism' is aimed at the Jewish state."Sharansky's paper laid out what he called the 3-D Test of Anti-Semitism ." Sharansky applied the term "antisemitic" to criticism of Israel in three cases. First, he argued that statements thatare antisemitic — by being, in his mind, unfairly harsh. (Some of those allegedly guilty of " demonizing " Israel are Jimmy Carter, Desmond Tutu, Alice Walker, Human Rights Watch, Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, French President François Mitterrand, and others.)Second, Sharansky declared that it's antisemitic to— in other words, to criticize Israel for actions that other states may also take. However, if one could never criticize, protest or boycott abuses without calling out every single other similar abuse, no one would ever be able to exercise political dissent at all.Finally, Sharansky said it's antisemitic toor dispute its "right to exist" (a standard Israeli talking point for many years). In fact, insisting Israel has the "right" to exist amounts to saying it had the right to expel Muslim and Christian Palestinians in order to found a religiously exclusive state.Sharansky's outline provided the pattern for a European agency to create a new definition of antisemitism the next year, 2005 — a definition that would then be adopted by a succession of organizations and governments, including the U.S. State Department.This European agency itself was founded and run by a man with important connections to Israel. It was called " The European Monitoring Centre on Racism and Xenophobia ," under the Council of the European Union. A Frenchman named Jean Kahn had convinced European heads of state to create it in 1997.Kahn had been a President of the European Jewish Congress, elected in a plenary session in Israel, and said the Congress "would demonstrate its solidarity with Israel" and that he hoped European countries would "coordinate their legislation outlawing racism, anti-Semitism or any form of exclusion." Kahn was chairman of the Monitoring Centre's management board and called the " personification " of the agency. Within three years, the Centre issued a position paper calling for the definition of anti-Semitic offenses to be "improved."A few years later, Israeli professor Dina Porat took up the effort to create a new definition. Working with her were Kenneth Stern and Rabbi Andrew "Andy" Baker of the American Jewish Committee. Stern reports that when the Monitoring Centre's then head, Beate Winkler, had failed to deliver the desired definition, Andy Baker "smartly developed a working relationship with her." Stern and others[5] then created a draft for the Monitoring Centre to use.It included an array of negative statements about Israel as examples of antisemitic offenses.Once the Monitoring Centre had created its expanded definition, certain Israel partisans used it to promote similar definitions elsewhere. And while the Monitoring Centre itself continued to term it only a "working" definition and its replacement organization eventually withdrew the definition, in other countries and agencies the expanded definition became official.The same year Sharansky created his "3-D" antisemitism test — a year after he founded the Global Forum against Anti-Semitism —The law created a special State Department envoy and office for this monitoring, over objections of the State Department itself.The law, called the " Global Anti-Semitism Review Act ," included a line that subverted its meaning by enshrining a new definition of antisemitism aligned with Sharansky's:The bill was introduced in April 2004. That June, a Congressional hearing was conducted about how to combat antisemitism. A major witness was Israeli minister Sharansky. In his testimony Sharansky proposed his "3-D" Israel-connected definition for anti-Semitism.State Department officials objected to the proposed legislation, saying the new office was unnecessary and would be a "bureaucratic nuisance" that would actually hinder the Department's ongoing work. A State Department press release opposing the new office described the many actions that State was already taking against antisemitism.Despite this opposition, the Senate bill acquired 24 cosponsors representing both parties, including Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Diane Feinstein, Russ Feingold, Sam Brownback, Saxby Chambliss and Ted Stevens.Similar bills ( here and here ) were introduced in the House of Representatives, acquiring 35 cosponsors , again including both Republican and Democratic leaders. The legislation passed easily and quickly became law The first Special Envoy, Gregg Rickman, endorsed the European Monitoring Centre's Working Definition in 2008 . Rickman's report called it a "useful framework" for identifying and understanding antisemitism. After Rickman left the State Department, he went to work for thethe major Israel advocacy organization that lobbies Congress.The next Special Envoy, Hannah Rosenthal, took this campaign a major step forward:Rosenthal was extremely proud of having achieved this "breakthrough" definition. She began making use of it quickly, establishing a"We have now a definition we can train people on," she told the Times of Israel , "and we've been very aggressive in training foreign service officers."Rosenthal announced that with the new definition including criticism of Israel, their reporting on antisemitism improved "300 percent,"even though, she said, that didn't mean that antisemitism had actually increased in all the countries monitored.The gloves were off.The State Department uses the new definition to monitor activities overseas. But once the State Department definition was in place,A companion bill for the House is supported by AIPAC, the ADL, the Jewish Federations of North America and the Simon Wiesenthal Center. South Carolina 's House of Representatives recently passed legislation under which the State Department's definitionThe state senate will consider this in 2018. If passed, it will mean that the state will now probe criticism of Israel on state campuses.Similar bills are being considered in Virginia and Tennessee Such efforts are also ongoing in California . In December Democrat Brad Sherman called on thePro-Israel organizations such as the Amcha Initiative have also been pushing the state legislature for several years to officially adopt the State Department definition. So far these have been defeated but continue to be promoted.A parallel effort has been occurring on U.S. campuses. In 2003 Sharansky said thatIn 2015 University of California President Janet Napolitano (head of 10 campuses) publicly supported adopting the state department definition, after 57 rabbis sent a letter to her and the University Board of Regents promoting the definition.Student councils or other groups at various universities have passed resolutions adopting the State Department definition, which can thenAn ongoing campaign to ensure Israel partisans become influential in student government has supported these efforts. This campaign was announced by an AIPAC leader in 2010:Resolutions referencing the Israel-centric definitions have now been passed by student governments at UC Santa Barbara Indiana University , Ohio's Capital University , Ohio's Kent State San Diego State University , and other campuses around the country.An example of these resolutions is the 2015 bill at Indiana University. The resolution denounced anti-Semitism "as defined by the United States State Department" and stated that the student government would not fund antisemitic activities or activities that "undermine the right of the Jewish people to self-determination." It also said that IUSA executives and Congress members would undergo diversity training on anti-Semitism.According to the student newspaper , the bill was written by Rebekah Molasky, a fellow with the international pro-Israel organization Stand With Us. After the resolution was passed, "the bill's sponsors and outside supporters hugged and high-fived before gathering in the hallway to take a picture to commemorate the moment."The UC San Diego resolution largely replicated the Indiana format, announcing that the student government will not support activities that "promote anti-Semitism" under the new definition, including "denying Israel the right to exist." Stand With Us applauded the resolution.In 2012, an organization called the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under the Law was founded and immediately began promoting the new definition. Within a year it launched an initiative toThe Center helped push the South Carolina legislation. It is one of numerous organizations promoting the new definition.(Incidentally, former Supreme Court Justice Brandeis was a leader in the world Zionist movement and worked in public and covert ways to promote it.)A number of analysts have pointed out some of the many significant flaws with such legislation.Anthony L. Fisher at Reason.com writes of Congress's December law applying the State Department definition to the Education Department:Fisher continues: "By specifically using the broad language of a 2010 State Department memo attempting to define anti-Semitism, theAttorney Liz Jackson wrote in an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times: "Anyone who values the constitutional right to express political dissent should worry about this development."On the other side of the debate is New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, formerly Wall Street Journal deputy editorial page editor and before that editor of an Israeli newspaper. Stephens, extremely hawkish on Israel, writes andIn a Wall Street Journal editorial, he claimed that "anti-Semitism is the disease of the Arab world."In 2014 Stephens spoke at the Tikvah Fund, a philanthropic foundation committed to supporting the "Jewish people and the Jewish State," opining that it would be a scandal if Jewish people failed "to do all we can to assure the survival of the Jewish State."During all this time, parallel efforts to promote the new definition continued in Europe.In 2009 an organization called the Inter-parliamentary Coalition for Combating Antisemitism (ICCA) took up the effort to spread the expanded definition. The group says it brings together parliamentarians from "around the world" to fight antisemitism and lists a steering committee of six European and U.S. legislators.The group held a conference in London in 2009 at which it issued a "London Declaration on Combating Antisemitism," which was signed by then British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and other heads of state and legislators. This declaration called on governments to use the European Monitoring Centre's definition and to outlaw and prosecute such "antisemitism."It was couched in "anti-racism" terms, but when we look at the declaration's recommendations combined with its definition of antisemitism, one thing becomes clear:Among numerous other demands, the lawmakers declared that governments:In 2015 the European Commission created a special position to coordinate work on combating antisemitism and appointed German national Katharina von Schnurbein to the post. Schnurbein proceeded to promote the use of the Israel-centric definition.[In December 2016, the UK announced it would formally adopt the Israel-centric definition. It was quickly followed by Austria, which adopted the definition in April 2017. The Austrian justice minister had previously announced that the new definition would be used in the training of new judges and prosecutors.UK Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement during a talk before 800 guests at the Conservative Friends of Israel's annual lunch. UPI reported : "The British police are already using this definition, which can now also be used by other groups, such as municipal councils and universities. The definition is not a law, but provides a formal interpretation of an illegal act that can serve as a guideline for criminal proceedings." Shortly afterward the UK's higher education minister sent a letter informing universities that the government had adopted the IHRA definition and directing them to utilize it.(The London council quickly followed suit with its own adoption of the definition, and other cities have now done the same. In May the Israel-Britain Alliance (IBA) began asking candidates for Parliament to sign a pledge that they would support the new definition.)A number of groups objected to the definition, arguing that the definition "deliberately equates criticism of Israel with hatred of Jews."Opponents said it was "vigorously promoted by pro-Israel lobbyists to local authorities, universities, Labour movement organisations and other public bodies."They stated that after its adoption there had beenSome of the cancellations cited the IHRA definition. Oxford Professor Stephen Sedley wrote in the London Review of Books thatProfessor Jonathan Rosenhead, recipient of the President's Medal of the British Operational Research Society and Chair of the British Committee for the Universities of Palestine, said The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) , which represents all of Europe, Eurasia, the U.S., and Canada — a billion people — was also pushed to adopt the definition at its December 2016 conference.The American Jewish Committee, which has offices in Berlin, Brussels, Paris, Rome, and Warsaw, reported that it had "met with senior European government officials to encourage OSCE adoption of the definition."AJC leader Rabbi Andrew Baker wrote that the AJC would now work "to foster its greater use by the individual states of the OSCE and members of the European Union."Two American Congressmen are among the six-member steering committee of the Inter-parliamentary Coalition for Combating Antisemitism (CCA).One is Florida Congressman Ted Deutch . Deutch's Congressional website highlights his support for Israel as well as his work against antisemitism.According to the site, Deutch "works closely with his colleagues in the House and Senate to... pass resolutions strongly opposing manifestations of anti-Semitism at home in South Florida, across the United States, and around the world."the website reports: "Congressman Ted Deutch is a passionate supporter of Israel whose advocacy for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship stretches back to his youth. Ted spent his summers at Zionist summer camp, worked as a student activist in high school and college, and served in leadership roles on several local and national Jewish organizations throughout his professional career. Today, Ted serves as Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's influential Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee, where he continues to champion Israel's security during a time of great volatility in the Middle East."Deutch is also a member of the Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Threats. His ICCA bio announces that he plans to use this position "to continue to publicly condemn anti-Semitism."In March Deutch led a bipartisan letter to Trump "Urging Forceful Action on Anti-Semitism." It demanded 'a comprehensive, inter-agency strategy that called for the Justice Department to investigate "anti-Semitic crimes" and "ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice."Deutch was one of two Congresspeople who introduced the December law to apply the State Department definition to education.The other U.S. Congressman on the steering committee of the ICCA is Republican Chris Smith of New Jersey. Smith is also a senior member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. According to the website Open Secrets,Natan Sharansky twice testified at hearings Smith chaired. In a speech at an event honoring Smith for his work against antisemitism, Smith remembered that Sharansky had "proposed what he called a simple test to help us distinguish legitimate criticism of Israel from anti-Semitism. He called it the three Ds: Demonization, double standard, and de-legitimization."In 2007 the UK's National Union of Students (NUS) adopted the new antisemitism definition at its national conference, when pro-Israel students introduced a motion entitled "AntiRacism: Challenging Racism on Campus and in Our Communities." Some student unions at various UK universities then did the same.This was a particularly ironic name for a pro-Israel motion, given that many people around the world consider Israel's founding ideology, political Zionism, racist (The resolution was revoked In 1991, but not because the world body had changed its mind. In that year President Bush was pushing for the Madrid Peace Conference, which he hoped would end the "Arab-Israeli" conflict. When Israel said it would only participate in the conference if the UN revoked the resolution, the U.S. pressured member states to do just this.)Through the years numerous entities have affirmed that Zionism is a type of racism, including conferences in South Africa and(This report was then removed by the UN Director General, after Israeli and U.S. pressure .)The UK student actions exemplify a trend that has pervaded this movement since the beginning:Taken together, these steps towards redefining "antisemitism" to include criticism of Israel, and then ban it, are effectively (and increasingly rapidly) producing significant results in terms of actual regulation and even law enforcement. Nevertheless, there apparently has been some resistance to the change.In 2013,he successor organization to the European Monitoring Centrethe European Fundamental Rights Agency, quietly dropped the working definition from its website. Without any public announcement, the definition was simply no longer on its site. When questioned about this, the agency's director simply said that the organization had "no mandate to develop its own definitions."Proponents of the definition were outraged. Shimon Samuels of the Simon Wiesenthal Center complained that the agency's "disowning of its own definition is astounding" and that "those who fight antisemitism have lost an important weapon." (The Wiesenthal Center is a global organization that declares it "stands with Israel" with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Miami, Chicago, Paris, Buenos Aires, and Jerusalem.)However, the fact that the Monitoring Centre had never officially adopted the definition, and that its successor organization now had apparently discarded it, seems to have been ignored by those who had adopted it The U.S. State Department continues to use the discarded version. The only difference is that the PDF that gave its Monitoring Centre origins has been removed from State's website.The following year, the World Jewish Congress, which represents Jewish umbrella bodies in 100 countries, called on "all countries to adopt a binding definition of anti-Semitic crimes based on the Working Definition of Anti-Semitism developed by the former European Union Monitoring Commission (EUMC) and used in a number of states' law enforcement agencies."Other groups stepped into the vacuum and kept the definition alive. In 2016 The adopted the definition.The IHRA consists of 31 Member Countries ten Observer Countries , and seven international partner organizations . Its chair announced that the IHRA's goal was to inspire "other international fora" to also adopt "a legally binding working definition." It's working: Britain and Austria almost immediately followed suit.The U.S. Brandeis Center applauded the move, saying thatThe Brandeis Center reported that this was the "culmination of a process initiated by Mark Weitzman, Director of Government Affairs at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, two years ago, with help from others including Ira Forman and Nicholas Dean of the U.S. Department of State." Forman was the State Department Special Anti-Semitism Envoy under Obama, reportedly led Obama's reelection campaign in the Jewish community, had worked for Bill Clinton, and had served as Political Director and Legislative Liaison for AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying organization. Nicholas Dean had been the State Department Special Envoy for the Holocaust The New York Jewish Week reported that Forman and Dean "played a pivotal role in diplomatic efforts that led to the recent adoption by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance of a Working Definition of Anti-Semitism. This is the first-ever formal international definition of anti-Semitism, and a potentially crucial tool for forcing governments and international agencies to confront and take action against it," the article continued.Among much budget slashing proposed by President Donald Trump were cuts to the State Department that would have ended funding for the antisemitism monitoring office and special envoy (though State Department monitoring of antisemitism would continue even after the cuts).Various organizations are lobbying to keep the office and envoy, including thea U.S. organization whose mission is to "stop the defamation of the Jewish people" but whichIt has a long and infamous history of attacking critics of Israeli policy as "antisemites" and also uses an Israel-centric definition of antisemitism The ADL and allies pointed to a rash of bomb threats against Jewish institutions to strengthen their argument that this exceptional office must be funded. A letter with over a hundred signatories was sent to Trump demanding that he keep the dedicated State Department position, a bipartisan letter in support of retaining that special monitor was circulated in Congress, and over 100 Holocaust memorial groups and scholars urged Trump to keep the office.As this political fight has raged, the ADL, which has a budget of over $56 million, sent out press releases to national and local media around the country reporting that antisemitic incidents have soared. The release was repeated almost verbatim in numerous national media and in individual states (as a random example, a Massachusetts headline declared: Report: Anti-Semitism on the rise in Massachusetts) However, it isbecause the ADL didn't release the data on which these results were based.In addition, the ADL's reported spike includesThe vast majority of threats (reportedly to over 2,000 institutions) apparently were perpetrated by an 18-year-old Jewish Israeli who reportedly suffers from medical and mental problems. (This alleged perpetrator is also accused of trying to extort a US Senator, threatening the children of a US official, and a range of other crimes.) Another individual, an American in the U.S. , apparently perpetrated eight hoax bomb threats in a bizarre campaign to get his former girlfriend in trouble.A Jewish News Service article says the threats by the Israeli teen made up a significant percentage of the ADL's spike and reported: "The Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) decision to count an Israeli teenager's alleged recent bomb hoaxes as 'anti-Semitic incidents' is prompting criticism from some Jewish community officials."An ADL official admitted that the audit is an approximation, saying "the science on it is currently being written." A regional ADL director said that "this is not a poll or a scientific study," but rather "an effort to get a sense of 'what's going on in people's hearts.'"Regarding hard data, the report said that anti-Semitic assaults across the nation had "decreased by about 36 percent."Claims of increased antisemitism are cited repeatedly in calls for the U.S. government to maintain funding for the special State Department monitoring. Former Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power and two Democratic congressional representatives, Reps. Nita Lowey of New York and Deutch of Florida, are among those demanding Power tweeted: "Anti-semitism is surging in world. Entire Trump admin needs to focus on it & envoy position must be kept." Lowey demanded: "The president must show he takes the rise of anti-Semitism seriously by immediately appointing a special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism and fully staffing the Special Envoy's office."In a May 2017 speech , World Jewish Congress leader Ronald Lauder said, "Being anti-Israel is being anti-Semitic." He announced that the congress "is creating a new communications department, or what you might call Hasborah" to counter this new "antisemitism."Many Jewish writers and activists dispute Lauder's contention and oppose the campaign to conflate antisemitism with criticism of Israel. An article in Israel's Ha'aretz newspaper points out that "were anti-Zionism a cover for the abuse of individual Jews, individual Jews would not join anti-Zionist groups. Yet many do. Jewish students are well represented in anti-Zionist groups like Students for Justice in Palestine."Rabbi Ahron Cohen of Naturei Kartei ("Guardians of the Faith") writes that "Judaism and Zionism are incompatible and mutually exclusive." Cohen states that antisemitism is "an illogical bigotry. Anti-Zionism, however, is a perfectly logical opposition, based on very sound reasoning, to a particular idea and aim."Cohen argues:Recently Israel's Ha'aretz newspaper published a column entitled, An Israeli Soldier Shot a Palestinian in Front of Her Kids. Where's Her Compensation The article, by Israeli journalist Gideon Levy, begins: "For three months, Dia Mansur was certain his mother was dead. He was 15 years old when he saw her collapse in the living room of their home, felled by a bullet fired by an Israel Defense Forces soldier that sliced into her face, tearing it apart. He saw his mother lying on the floor, blood oozing from her mouth..."Levy, citing a report by an Israeli human rights organization, writes thatHe continued: "Thousands of others, who were also not involved in fighting, have been wounded and permanently incapacitated."A few weeks before that report, Ha'aretz published an article that described Israel's month-long imprisonment of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy, one of over 200 Palestinian children taken by Israeli forces in a little over three months. The boy, accused of throwing stones against Israeli soldiers, would have been released from incarceration earlier, except that his impoverished family didn't have enough money to pay the fine. In the article, Israeli journalist Amira Haas reported that the boy's father said that his son "wasn't how he used to be before he was arrested." "He used to joke," the father said, "and he stopped doing that. He talked a lot, and now he is silent."Haas wrote that UNICEF had issued a report four years ago thatToday, she reported,Sadly, every week there are similar stories.To the multi-billion dollar network of lobbies advocating for conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism,Many others of all faiths and ethnicities have a different view.Sixteen years ago I wrote: "Equating the wrongdoing of Israel with Jewishness is the deepest and most insidious form of anti-Semitism of all."It is ironic that it is the Israel lobby that is today doing this equating, and thatRather than denoting only abhorrent behavior, as it once did, today the term is often officially applied to what many consider courageous actions against oppression.More troubling, still, these lobbying groups areIt seems imperative for Americans who wish for justice and peace in the Middle East, and who oppose Orwellian distortions of language and law,Alison Weir is executive director of If Americans Knew, president of the Council for the National Interest, and author of Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel.Following is a timeline of some of the key events in the creation, promotion and adoption of the Israel-focused definition of antisemitism. It provides an outline, but does not include every step of the process, all the key players, or every action.