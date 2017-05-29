© Global Research



Claims of "Antisemitism" Used to Silence Support for Palestinians

Conflating Criticism of Israel with Antisemitism

There is a back story to how this all came about

In the United States

Applying the New Definition to U.S. Citizens

U.S. Campuses

"Thought Policing"

U.S. and European Lawmakers Pressure Governments to Ban Criticism of Israel

"must expand the use of the EUMC [Monitoring Centre] 'Working Definition of antisemitism'" including "as a basis for training material for use by Criminal Justice Agencies;"

should "isolate political actors" who "target the State of Israel;"

"should legislate 'incitement to hatred' offences and empower law enforcement agencies to convict;"

"should ... establish inquiry scrutiny panels;"

"should utilise the EUMC [Monitoring Centre] 'Working Definition of antisemitism' to inform media standards;"

"should take appropriate and necessary action to prevent the broadcast of antisemitic programmes on satellite television channels, and to apply pressure on the host broadcast nation to take action to prevent the transmission of antisemitic programmes" (keeping in mind here that the declaration's definition of "antisemitic" includes various criticism of Israel);

"should use domestic 'hate crime', 'incitement to hatred' and other legislation ... to prosecute 'Hate on the Internet' where racist and antisemitic content is hosted, published and written" (again keeping in mind what is defined as "antisemitic");

and that "education authorities should ... protect students and staff from illegal antisemitic discourse and a hostile environment in whatever form it takes including calls for boycotts."

UK and Austria Adopt Definition

Russia

Inter-Parliamentary Coalition's American Representatives

Spreading the New Definition Under Cover of "Anti-Racism" Movement

Campaign for New Definition Overcomes Hiccups

IHRA Picks Up the Ball

Pressure On State Department to Continue Extra Monitoring

Dissenting Views

Antisemitism?

Timeline for creating new Israel-centric definition of antisemitism