Puppet Masters
House bill requires US to monitor European criticism of Israel
If Americans Knew Blog
Thu, 18 May 2017 00:00 UTC
The Combating European Anti-Semitism Act of 2017 passed Wednesday requires the State Department to report to Congress on security challenges to European Jewish communities and to the police forces where they live, and on efforts in Europe to educate against anti-Semitism. The bill, which must be approved by the Senate and then signed by the president, also encourages European nations to adopt a uniform definition of anti-Semitism.
The State Department currently must report to Congress on the level of threats against Jews in European countries. "This bill would require the U.S. government — and encourage our global partners — to continue to take a hard look at anti-Semitism in Europe, provide a thorough assessment of trends, and outline what the United States and our partners are doing to meet this challenge," said a statement from the Bipartisan Taskforce for Combating Anti-Semitism.
The co-chairwomen of the task force are Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., who is also the chairwoman of the House Middle East subcommittee, and Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., also the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee. Congressional leadership backed the bill. Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, commended the bill for encouraging the adoption of a uniform definition of anti-Semitism.
"Absent a clear-eyed definition of anti-Semitism, perpetrators of violent attacks have at times been given a pass for their actions due to the flimsy defense of political protest," Royce said in his remarks on the House floor prior to the vote."Adoption across Europe of a single definition of anti-Semitism would provide an important foundation for law enforcement officials, enabling them to better enforce laws and develop strategies for improved security for the Jewish community."
Comment: Maybe, just maybe, Europe should take care of Europe and whatever antisemitism stigmatism it might have. How does the US Congress cross the pond to deal with verbal harassment, personal and community security or have any input to European Jewish daily life? And, the US Govt is going to partner with European law enforcement agencies and civil society groups? Consider: it is out of any US jurisdiction and a misuse of US tax dollars and time spent by Congress. This is a master manipulation of social issues and a grand play by Israel to turn antisemitism into a global 'Israel-centric' definition in order to silence support for Palestinians and anything else it doesn't want. Who is in command of the world?
For essential background information (it is jaw-dropping) on the new Israel-centric definition they are promoting see: International campaign is criminalizing criticism of Israel as 'antisemitism'
Also take a look at:
H.R.672 - Combating European Anti-Semitism Act of 2017
Reader Comments
Why is it that jewish people have a special category for people who say anything that can even be perceived negative at all about them or Israel? If you really do not like a "race" of people you are racist. Simply put!
There is no word for dislike or criticism of any other group of people on earth that i can think of besides "anti".
You can be anti-Russian, anti-American, anti-asian, anti-hispanic, anti-anyone. Though if you say anything besides " I love jewish people and Israel should have the ability to infringe on anyone's sovereignty or basic human rights because they are truly god's chosen people," you will be labeled as anti-semitic like it is the complete worst crime that could ever be committed.
It sure tells you is running the "show" and who is a stagehand.
There is no word for dislike or criticism of any other group of people on earth that i can think of besides "anti".
You can be anti-Russian, anti-American, anti-asian, anti-hispanic, anti-anyone. Though if you say anything besides " I love jewish people and Israel should have the ability to infringe on anyone's sovereignty or basic human rights because they are truly god's chosen people," you will be labeled as anti-semitic like it is the complete worst crime that could ever be committed.
It sure tells you is running the "show" and who is a stagehand.
p.s. if you perceive my comment as racist i could give two shits less.
It just shows you are one of the stagehands and do not feel comfortable with anyone challenging your constructed reality.
XD
It just shows you are one of the stagehands and do not feel comfortable with anyone challenging your constructed reality.
XD
How come it is never mentioned , that the entire human race is practically played by our alien overlords ? Take a closer look, we are fighting each other for more than 2,500 years and now "they" are sending us back where "they" were. And we are such suckers as to believe that some of us are better than the rest. It's not funny any more. It's plain pathetic.
House bill requires US to monitor European criticism of IsraelThe U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill that would add greater detail to State Department reporting on anti-Semitism in Europe. The Combating European Anti-Semitism Act of...