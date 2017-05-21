First, some backup information.
Warren has been working "pro se" providing testimonies at hearings before the ACC (Arizona Corporation Commission). Below is a video of Warren in action at one of the APS (Arizona Public Service Electric Company) Rate Case hearings (April 27, 2017) involving AMI Smart Meters—something more people should participate in, in my opinion.
You will notice how those who ought to know relevant information apparently do not, i.e., Scott Bordenkircher, who holds the very important sounding title of Director of Transmission and Distribution Technology Innovation and Integration at APS.
Now, about that heart test, an EKG, Warren subjected his healthy heart to, to prove whether EMFs/RFs emitted by AMI Smart Meters can, or do, affect the human heart.
May 16, 2017 Warren emailed a most compelling video "introducing ground-breaking new evidence that proves everyone's health is being affected by 'smart' meters." After the electrocardiogram test, Dr. Gilberto Leon, NMD, explained on camera what happened when the graph registered a sizable glitch in Warren's heart rhythm when the AMI Smart Meter was turned on after a perfect normal heart rhythm registered before the EMF/RF exposure. Dr. Leon discusses the PQRST electrical wave actions taking place in Warren's heart. Below is a diagram indicating the electrical activity in the human heart.
http://www.ambulancetechnicianstudy.co.uk/ecgbasics.html#.WR-eqhSGP9I
Maybe readers would like to study the above website to understand more fully the meaning of what those wave lengths represent regarding heart health and rhythms. According to that website, "The electrocardiogram (ECG) is a diagnostic tool that measures and records the electrical activity of the heart in detail. Being able to interpretate [sic s/b interpret] these details allows diagnosis of a wide range of heart problems."
Warren stated further in his email,
In EKG Proof That "Smart" Meters Affect the Human Heart video, you will see me connected to an EKG monitor while resting near an Elster brand "smart" meter of the type used by APS here in Arizona. When the "smart" meter transmits, the EKG shows that my heart rhythm is interrupted. Looking at the results of the EKG is startling.Now consider EKG Proof That "Smart" Meters Affect the Human Heart, a 7+ minute video.
Furthermore, heart patients with Pacemakers have complained about erratic heart activity ever since an AMI Smart Meter was installed on to their utility service, especially an electric meter!
Now we have documentation there are very real legal problems for utility companies and state public utility commissions
AMI Smart Meters emit EMFs/RFs with non-thermal radiation waves causing both assault and battery to a person's heart, body and wellbeing! Those are legal charges that can, and should be, filed against utility companies, AMI Smart Meter manufacturers, and public utility commissions, I offer.
Consumers now have legal proof AMI Smart Meters positively interfere with heart activity. Can you imagine what happens to your heart when those meters operate 24/7/365 on your home's utilities? And many homes can have three AMI Smart Meters: electric, natural gas and municipal water!
AMI Smart Meters obviously induce myocardial [relating to the muscular tissue of the heart, the myocardium] stresses upon heart muscle and its rhythms, as RFs definitely are heart stressors with negative physiological consequences. That statement is not to be confused with the stress test for myocardial infarction—heart attack.
When do the AMI Smart Meters safety recalls begin? Better still, when will all the class action lawsuits fire up in every state across the entire United States?
