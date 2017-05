© Press TV

With the media narrative once again focused squarely on Trump and the "Russian connection", something which will unlikely change over the next week absent "fireworks" elsewhere, the story of potential military intervention in South Korea has understandably dropped from the front pages.While the answer is unknown, on Friday afternoon Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reminded the American public just how high the potential stakes are when he said thatQuoted by Reuters , Mattis told a Pentagon news conference that "we are going to continue to work the issue," and added that "."Pundits took the remarks as one of the clearest indicators yet thatbefore turning to military action to force Pyongyang's hand, although itThe US which has 28,500 troops in South Korea to guard against the North Korean threat, has called on China to do more to rein in its neighbor.even as he acknowledged Pyongyang's march forward.Mattis said, when asked about Sunday's launch.Separately, discussing last Sunday's North Korean rocket launch of its most advanced ballistic missile to date, Mattis said that Pyongyang had likely learned a great deal from the latest test of what U.S. officials say was a KN-17 missile, which today Mattis said was believed to have survived re-entry to some degree."They went to a very high apogee and when it came down obviously from that altitude they probably learned a lot from it. But I'm not willing to characterize it beyond that right now," Mattis said.David Wright, co-director and senior scientist at the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, the big question was whether North Korea could build a re-entry vehicle for a long-range missile that wouldn't burn up during re-entry and could keep a warhead from becoming too hot in the process. "This test in principle gave them a lot of information about this, assuming they had sensors that could send information back during reentry so they could monitor the heat, or they could recover the reentry vehicle and examine it," he said.similar to the Syrian missile attack, which managed to shift the public attention away from the Russian narrative, if only for a few weeks.